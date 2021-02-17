Prominent Conservatives Mourn the Loss of Rush Limbaugh: 'He Leaves a Legacy That Will Last Forever'

Tributes are pouring in for conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday after a long battle with advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh’s death was announced on his radio program by his wife, Kathryn, who described him as “the greatest of all time.”

“Rush was an extraordinary man. A gentle giant. Brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind. Extremely generous. Passionate. Courageous. And the hardest working person I know,” she said.

No amount of adjectives could possibly describe the impact of Limbaugh, whose voice represented the conservative movement for decades. As young conservative C.J. Pearson put it, the host “leaves a legacy that will last forever.”

Rush Limbaugh was a pioneer – in every sense of the word. He leaves a legacy that will last forever with an impact will forever be felt. RIP. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 17, 2021

The radio legend was appropriately honored online by prominent conservatives whose lives he touched.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote of Limbaugh, “Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career… Thank you, Rush, for all you have done for this nation. The United States of America is better because of you.”

2/3 My fellow classmates from my all girls Catholic school knew if they road in my car, we would be listening to Rush Limbaugh. I am the definition of a “Rush Baby,” and it’s not just me. There are tens of thousands of us all across the conservative movement. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

3/3 He has built a legacy that will endure for many generations to come and will continue to inform our country. Thank you, Rush, for all you have done for this nation. The United States of America is better because of you. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

Tributes continued to stream in from all those who paused to honor the conservative icon after hearing the tragic news.

Broadcast Legend Rush Limbaugh has died. His legions of fans will miss him, and his powerful and bright contribution to our national dialogue is a treasure that will endure for decades to come. Rush Limbaugh, a great American, dead at 70. God bless you Rush. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh often said “I have talent on loan from God.” He understood that our gifts on this earth are not our own — they’re a blessing. He shared his gifts with all of us. And we’ll miss him dearly. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 17, 2021

So sad to see the death of Rush Limbaugh, he was a conservative radio phenomenon for decades and gave the silent majority a voice. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 17, 2021

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas noted: “Rush Limbaugh was a giant. With his straightforward, simple articulation of conservatism, he inspired millions. He was one-of-a-kind and he will be missed.”

Rush Limbaugh was a giant. With his straightforward, simple articulation of conservatism, he inspired millions. He was one-of-a-kind and he will be missed. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 17, 2021

I just heard that Rush Limbaugh has passed away. America has lost a true patriot. Heartbreaking News — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) February 17, 2021

A true friend for 25 years. An inspiration. A patriot. Worked til the end to save the America we all love. An irreplaceable national treasure. Thank you, Rush. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2021

We will miss you Rush. You helped make America Great again. May God Bless your Soul and give your Loved Ones Strength. #MegaDittosForever pic.twitter.com/aoquH7PAN0 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 17, 2021

There isn’t a broadcaster today who cannot give credit to Limbaugh. He created the industry and “infotainment.” The modern conservative movement wouldn’t be what it is without his contribution before social media, before the Internet. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2021

God bless Rush and his family of millions. There will never be another one. No one changed the world more than he did. I loved him more than I can say. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 17, 2021

For years Rush Limbaugh gave a voice to so many who felt forgotten by their government. We’ve lost a legend in talk radio, a faithful warrior for the conservative cause, and most importantly a great American. God bless his family. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) February 17, 2021

Today I’m just thankful we had Rush for as long as we did.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was the greatest broadcaster in history. The man created an industry from nothing and in the process taught several generations of Americans about the virtues of freedom and liberty. He was a giant, irreplaceable, a legend who made this country immeasurably better. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 17, 2021

The Voice for Conservative America has passed – his archives will be studied- he was the MOUNT RUSHMORE OF RADIO – RIP RUSH YOUR LIGHT WILL SHINE BRIGHTLY — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 17, 2021

Rest In Peace Rush Limbaugh, the G.O.A.T. in the medium he created. Thinking of Kathryn, @DavidLimbaugh & @BoSnerdley today. https://t.co/HR3LXaDRCY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh, who turned 70 last month, was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former first lady Melania Trump during then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last year. That award was bestowed upon him shortly after he divulged his cancer diagnosis.

