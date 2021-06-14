News
Prominent Conservatives Shower Trump with Birthday Messages as He Turns 75

Michael Austin June 14, 2021 at 11:00am

Donald Trump’s political career has been littered with personal attacks.

On Monday, however, conservatives rallied to send the former president a much more positive message — happy birthday.

Monday marks Trump’s 75th birthday, and conservative politicians and commentators made sure to let him know how much he’s meant to the movement, in their eyes.

Chief among the congratulations was that of one of Trump’s former cabinet members, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Happy birthday, President Donald Trump! Serving alongside you to put America First was an honor,” Pompeo tweeted.

“Here’s to never giving up on Making America Great.”

Many other prominent conservatives lent their happy birthday wishes as well:

Also, notable among the figures wishing Trump a happy birthday was none other than St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who’s currently running for a Missouri Senate seat as a Republican.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, became famous in 2020 after a video showing them outside their home waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters went viral.

Although they were charged with unlawful use of a weapon for the incident, both McCloskey’s claim that the demonstrators had broken their gates, trespassed on their property and were even threatening to murder the couple.

At the time, then-President Trump came out in support of the McCloskeys.

Back in October of 2020, the couple’s attorney, Joel Swartz, revealed that Trump stayed in touch with the couple following the incident and had contacted them “semi-frequently” following the incident.

“Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Presidents our nation ever had!” McCloskey wrote on Twitter.

“President Trump is not only a great man, but a great leader. His leadership is deeply missed in this country right now.”

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
