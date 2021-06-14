Donald Trump’s political career has been littered with personal attacks.

On Monday, however, conservatives rallied to send the former president a much more positive message — happy birthday.

Monday marks Trump’s 75th birthday, and conservative politicians and commentators made sure to let him know how much he’s meant to the movement, in their eyes.

Chief among the congratulations was that of one of Trump’s former cabinet members, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Happy birthday, President Donald Trump! Serving alongside you to put America First was an honor. Here’s to never giving up on Making America Great. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EnBClvSwP0 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) June 14, 2021

“Happy birthday, President Donald Trump! Serving alongside you to put America First was an honor,” Pompeo tweeted.

“Here’s to never giving up on Making America Great.”

Many other prominent conservatives lent their happy birthday wishes as well:

Happy Birthday Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/Iparxb3siA — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 14, 2021

Happy birthday, President Trump! I had an opportunity to meet with him last week and I can assure you President Trump is working as hard as ever to Make America Great Again. pic.twitter.com/YGUZKHbLvf — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 14, 2021

Happy birthday President Trump and Happy Flag Day! #45Day! pic.twitter.com/IZ11MAcfqt — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) June 14, 2021

Happy Birthday to President Trump! Thank you for always putting America First! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VZpMEuh0NF — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) June 14, 2021

Also, notable among the figures wishing Trump a happy birthday was none other than St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who’s currently running for a Missouri Senate seat as a Republican.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, became famous in 2020 after a video showing them outside their home waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters went viral.

Although they were charged with unlawful use of a weapon for the incident, both McCloskey’s claim that the demonstrators had broken their gates, trespassed on their property and were even threatening to murder the couple.

At the time, then-President Trump came out in support of the McCloskeys.

Back in October of 2020, the couple’s attorney, Joel Swartz, revealed that Trump stayed in touch with the couple following the incident and had contacted them “semi-frequently” following the incident.

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Presidents our nation ever had! President Trump is not only a great man, but a great leader. His leadership is deeply missed in this country right now. pic.twitter.com/Qbf0VhoKIe — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) June 14, 2021

“Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Presidents our nation ever had!” McCloskey wrote on Twitter.

“President Trump is not only a great man, but a great leader. His leadership is deeply missed in this country right now.”

