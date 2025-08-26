Share
News

Prominent Cracker Barrel Investor Warned Execs They Were Walking Into a 'Textbook Trap'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 26, 2025 at 4:14pm
Share

One of Cracker Barrel’s largest investors sent up a red flag last fall regarding the board of directors’ rebranding plan for the company, but it went unheeded.

In a two-page critique on Nov. 13, 2024, Sardar Biglari — who owns approximately 5 percent of the restaurant chain’s stock — wrote his fellow shareholders that the Cracker Barrel “transformation” was a “mistake” of misguided executives falling into a “textbook trap of overspending on cosmetic remodeling.”

“The day Cracker Barrel opened, it was already old — its theme derived from the 1920s,” Biglari wrote. “I am concerned that not only will the remodel not work but it could actually damage the brand further.”

“These decisions are taking us down the same path, I believe, as Ruby Tuesday, Red Lobster, TGI Fridays, and the like. Let me make my position clear: The company’s $700 million remodel plan will not work!” he contended.

In a previous letter to shareholders in October 2024, Biglari called the board’s transformation plan “obvious folly.”

Biglari is also a major investor in Steak ‘n Shake, Friendly’s, and Western Sizzlin, Fox Business reported.

Shareholders ultimately sided with Cracker Barrel’s CEO, Julie Felss Masino, who took the position with the company last year. They rejected Biglari’s bid to become a member of the board and elected Cracker Barrel’s slate of 10 recommended nominees on Nov. 21, 2024.


Management touted the vote as an endorsement of the “transformation” as “the right path to return Cracker Barrel to growth and meaningful value creation for all shareholders,” according to Fox.

Will you ever eat at the “new look” Cracker Barrel?

The rollout of Cracker Barrel’s new logo did not go well, with the stock falling from a closing of $58.80 last Wednesday to $50.54 the following day, resulting in a $100 million market value loss.

The company has since gone into damage control mode, and the stock rebounded to approximately $57.70 by Tuesday.

In a message posted to Facebook, the company said, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

Related:
Breaking: Cracker Barrel Caves to Pressure from Public and Trump - Restores Old Logo

“We love seeing how much you care about our ‘old timer.’ We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs, and featured in our country store. He’s not going anywhere— he’s family,” the post said.

Cracker Barrel further stated, “While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs … in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories.”

Trump waded into the controversy with a Tuesday Truth Social post, writing, “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.”

“They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again.”

On Tuesday evening, Cracker Barrel caved to public pressure and announced it was returning to its original logo.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the restaurant chain said in a statement to Fox Business. “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Calls Prayers 'Nonsense' and Accidentally Reminds Us Why the Party Had to Change
Fact Check: Yes, Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Did Wear Shirt Encouraging Violence on Behalf of So-Called Transgender Kids
Photos: The Trans Shooter's Anti-Trump, Anti-Israel Obsession the Media Doesn't Want to Talk About (Graphic)
Minneapolis Mayor Twists Catholic School Shooting to Make 'Trans Community' the Victims
Jen Psaki's Reaction to Catholic School Shooting Likened to 'How an Actual Demon Would Respond'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation