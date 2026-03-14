Prominent DC NeverTrumper Admits to Collaborating with Epstein in Bid to Take Down Trump

For a committed NeverTrumper, opposing Donald Trump apparently excuses anything — including cultivating convicted sex criminals.

According to a Politico review of documents related to the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein, Juleanna Glover, a Washington political insider with a long history of opposing Donald Trump’s political rise, engaged with Epstein for more than a year before his death in a federal prison cell.

Her defense now for the relationship? It was all about getting Trump.

The time frame for Glover’s extensive emails with Epstein was from late May 2017 to five months before his body was found in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in August of 2019.

When it started, Trump was in his first term, with Republican majorities in both houses of Congress, the “Russia collusion” smear was still gathering steam, the COVID nightmare was far in the future, and NeverTrumpers — conservatives and Republicans who swore they would “never” support Trump — were looking for every bit of ammunition they could use against his expected re-election bid.

Glover and Epstein were introduced by author Michael Wolff, another anti-Trump figure who was acquainted with both.

“I rolled the dice when Michael Wolff asked me to meet with Epstein against the backdrop of Epstein talking publicly about Trump,” Glover told Politico in a statement.

“My interactions with Epstein were in service to that objective; not to help him in any way or improve his image. Wolff was seemingly positioning me as someone smart enough for him to take advice from.”

At the time, Trump and Epstein had been estranged for years. Epstein had been convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and was a registered sex offender.

There had been no indication that Trump was involved in any of Epstein’s questionable activities — as there is no indication now — despite ferocious coverage of Trump from every angle in the establishment media.

But, as Glover explained to Politico, she thought she might get Epstein to damage Trump politically.

It came to nothing, if that was ever even true in the first place.

While Glover has told Politico she had two meetings with Epstein and three phone calls, the bulk of their interaction was via 31 emails, and Politico noted, “there are no emails between Glover and Epstein that show her soliciting information from him about Trump.”

The emails instead show Glover the political consultant using, or attempting to use, Epstein in a business sense for one of her clients — one Elon Musk, the founder of the Tesla electric car company.

They show her chatting about potential third-party presidential tickets that could defeat Trump in 2020.

“Their correspondence about centrist fantasy politics was only a small piece of a professional and political relationship that stretched across more than a year,” Politico’s Daniel Lipman wrote. “Their workaday messages about third party campaigns, conversations that could have easily been with a well-regarded opinion columnist, underline the degree to which a large number of influential people treated Epstein as if he was just another rich guy to be courted rather than a convicted sex criminal with a troublesome reputation.”

But the biggest takeaway from the Politico story is not so much what Glover and Epstein might have talked about, but the way she defended the relationship as simply another avenue of opposition to a man who’d been elected to the presidency against the expectations of the entire political establishment — left and right.

To be associated with the name Jeffrey Epstein now is politically and professionally toxic — just ask former Obama administration Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, now-former World Economic Forum President Borge Brende, or even Democratic Virgin Islands Delegate Stacy Plaskett, who called herself a “friend” of Epstein and whose texting relationship with the sex criminal extended to exchanging texts with him for instructions on what to ask former Trump attorney Michael Cohen during a congressional hearing in 2019.

Summers, Brende, and others have lost their jobs because of the Epstein association.

Plaskett is holding onto hers — so far, anyway — and interestingly, her explanation for her relationship with Epstein is the same as Glover’s.

“I believe that Jeffrey Epstein had information, and I was going to get information to get at the truth,” Plaskett told CNN on “The Situation Room” in a November interview.

Now, Plaskett is a Democratic left-winger, so there’s little that could be surprising there.

Glover, on the other hand, is a longtime political operative from the Republican side of the field. Her resume boasts service on the staffs of former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Sen. and Attorney General John Ashcroft, and Sen. John McCain.

Her orbit, according to Politico, includes ardent NeverTrumpers like Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

In short, if she was any more Beltway-Establishment-Republican, she’d be the Lincoln Memorial and the Eisenhower Memorial combined.

But both women have rolled out the same excuse for their associations with Jeffrey Epstein long after the legal world had branded him as among the most morally depraved of men — even if it had not punished him accordingly.

Both claimed they were seeking the real dirt on Donald Trump. The unspoken assumption, the quiet part, is that they believe — or at least they believe their listeners believe — that anything is excused if the goal is to defeat Trump and his supporters. It’s a glimpse into the hive mind of contemporary American politics.

It’s proof positive, as if any more were needed, that the only thing that matters to Trump’s opponents — whether they’re on the left or the right — is bringing him down.

And bringing down his supporters with him.

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