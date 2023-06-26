Prominent Democrat Announces Bid to Become First Transgender Member of Congress

A state senator from Delaware with ties to the Biden family is running for the state’s soon-to-be-vacant U.S. House seat.

A win next year would make Sarah McBride — a man who claims to be a woman — the first transgender member of Congress.

McBride has represented Delaware’s 1st District in the state Senate since 2021.

The 32-year-old won with almost three-quarters of the vote in November 2020 and ran unopposed for a full six-year term in November.

For 2024, McBride has announced he will run for the state’s lone House seat, which is currently held by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.

I’m excited to share that I’m running for Congress! In Delaware, we’ve proven that small states can do BIG things. It’s time to do it again. 🧵 Become a founding donor » https://t.co/Dnj3FKQG4l pic.twitter.com/UD1DkxBaNy — Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 26, 2023



Blunt Rochester will abandon the at-large seat and seek the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Tom Carper, who is retiring.

McBride told The Wilmington News Journal that the federal government must be more diverse.

“It’s clear that diversity in government is necessary for us to not just ensure we have a healthy democracy but also to truly deliver for people,” the state legislator said.

McBride also claimed his candidacy is not about his transgender identity.

“I am certainly cognizant of the uniqueness of my candidacy, of the uniqueness that my voice would bring to the halls of Congress,” he said. “But ultimately, I’m not running to be a trans member of Congress.

“I’m running to be Delaware’s member of Congress who’s focused on making progress on all of the issues that matter to Delawareans of every background.”

After Tim McBride declared he was now Sarah McBride in 2011, he was praised by then-Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, the oldest son of President Joe Biden.

According to WAMU-FM in Washington, McBride had worked on Beau Biden’s 2006 and 2010 campaigns.

The outlet reported he called McBride and said, “Sarah, I just wanted you to know, I’m so proud of you. I love you, and you’re still a part of the Biden family.”

McBride was also praised by President Biden in remarks two weeks ago at the White House during its “pride” celebration.

“I am proud that back home in Delaware the first transgender state legislator in American history, Sarah McBride,” he said June 10.

Prior to seeking public office, McBride worked as press secretary for the far-left Human Rights Campaign.

The campaign has made headlines in recent months as it is the group behind the so-called Corporate Equality Index, which issues companies scores from 0-100 based on their focus on LGBT issues.

Anheuser-Busch InBev held a perfect score of 100 with the George Soros-funded group before Bud Light’s partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney sparked a nationwide boycott in April, and the company made both sides unhappy with its response.

McBride was also given a job as an intern at the White House in 2015 during former President Barack Obama’s second term.

