Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas announced Sunday that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer,” Jackson Lee wrote in a post on X. “I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease,” she said in her post.

“The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me,” she continued.

Jackson Lee, 74, has represented Congressional District 18 in Texas for the past 30 years. In March, she won a primary against former Houston council member Amanda Edwards, according to the Texas Tribune.

Many conservatives wished Jackson Lee success in her fight.

In her statement, Jackson Lee said, “It is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress,” but said she will still provide services she said her constituents “deserve and expect.”

“As a member of Congress, I’ve been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all,” Jackson Lee wrote “Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage.”

Jackson Lee fought breast cancer in 2011, according to the Tribune. She said she was free of cancer in 2012.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer represents about 3 percent of all cancer cases in America and about 7 percent of all cancer deaths.

The Cancer Society said about one in every 56 men and about one in every 60 women will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The society said over 50,000 people in America will die from pancreatic cancer this year.

