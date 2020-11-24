Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Prominent Democrats Caught Breaking COVID Rules at Large Birthday Party

×
By Jack Davis
Published November 24, 2020 at 8:00am
P Share Print

Brooklyn Democrats have been criticized after images from a recent event showed a packed venue that exceeded state guidelines, with many attendees neither wearing masks nor keeping to social distancing rules.

The party took place Nov. 14 to mark the 50th birthday of Carlo Scissura, who heads New York Building Congress, a powerful construction trade group, according to Fox News.

Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin and former Brooklyn Democratic Party Chairman Frank Seddio attended.

The event took place even as Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said private gatherings should have no more than 10 people and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio strongly urged New Yorkers not to have traditional multi-generational Thanksgiving dinners.

On Nov. 13, a statewide order limiting both indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people took effect.

TRENDING: Oregon Counties Vote To Secede from Liberal-Controlled State

Many said there was no excuse for breaking the rules.

“Many of the most panicked purveyors of COVID craziness are actually members of the ‘good for thee, not for me’ set,”  Joseph Borelli, a Republican city councilman from Staten Island, told The New York Times.

De Blasio’s spokesman was even more blunt.

“This party was asinine, counterproductive and insulting to all New Yorkers,” Mitch Schwartz told The Times.

RELATED: New York Gov. Cuomo Receives International Emmy Award from Hollywood Hotshots

“Every attendee should apologize and then match their words with actions. City Hall expects them to start by holding responsible, virtual Thanksgiving celebrations next week,” he said.

Although images showed a crowded event, Seddio told the New York Daily News he and Scissura and “about 10 others got together.”

“I was there with 10 people there, and that was it,” Seddio added to Politico. “It’s ridiculous. Here’s my feeling: Thank God that’s the only news we got in the whole f—ing city.”

When told pictures showed more than 10 people at the event, he replied to the Daily News, “That’s a great angle. … I can’t even imagine that.”

Seddio further offered an off-color response when asked about the event.

“I farted about four times, but fortunately it didn’t smell. That was a good thing that happened,” he said. “My wife punched me twice ‘cause she heard me do it. That was the most exciting part of the night.”

Lewis-Martin claimed guests arrived in shifts and that any images appearing to show a large crowd were taken when shifts overlapped.

Scissura later said there were “shortcomings” that he regrets.

“I greatly appreciate the gesture of my friends to throw me a surprise party, but we must follow strict protocols so we can get past this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The Brooklyn Democrats were not the first to be caught partying outside the rules. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom made headlines earlier this month for ditching COVID-19 rules at a swanky dinner.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Mets President Announces Decision About Tim Tebow's Baseball Future
Biden Team Allowed To Start Transition, but Trump Makes It Clear He's Not Giving Up the Fight
Prominent Democrats Caught Breaking COVID Rules at Large Birthday Party
Biden's Pick for Secretary of State Reveals Much About His Agenda: Report
Reports: Trump Admin Brokers Historic Meeting Between Israel and Longtime Rival
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×