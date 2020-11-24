Brooklyn Democrats have been criticized after images from a recent event showed a packed venue that exceeded state guidelines, with many attendees neither wearing masks nor keeping to social distancing rules.

The party took place Nov. 14 to mark the 50th birthday of Carlo Scissura, who heads New York Building Congress, a powerful construction trade group, according to Fox News.

Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin and former Brooklyn Democratic Party Chairman Frank Seddio attended.

The event took place even as Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said private gatherings should have no more than 10 people and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio strongly urged New Yorkers not to have traditional multi-generational Thanksgiving dinners.

On Nov. 13, a statewide order limiting both indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people took effect.

Given that there were many prominent Democrats at this party, perhaps @NYGovCuomo should address the reckless, dangerous behavior of @CarloScissura Ingrid Lewis-Martin Frank Seddio and others. — Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) November 20, 2020

Many said there was no excuse for breaking the rules.

This is an embarrassment. Every one of these people should resign https://t.co/7Of8nICtxv — james patchett (@jbpatchett) November 20, 2020

You can’t see your grandma but Brooklyn Democrats can have this party https://t.co/sNNvU2ldfr — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 21, 2020

“Many of the most panicked purveyors of COVID craziness are actually members of the ‘good for thee, not for me’ set,” Joseph Borelli, a Republican city councilman from Staten Island, told The New York Times.

De Blasio’s spokesman was even more blunt.

“This party was asinine, counterproductive and insulting to all New Yorkers,” Mitch Schwartz told The Times.

“Every attendee should apologize and then match their words with actions. City Hall expects them to start by holding responsible, virtual Thanksgiving celebrations next week,” he said.

Although images showed a crowded event, Seddio told the New York Daily News he and Scissura and “about 10 others got together.”

“I was there with 10 people there, and that was it,” Seddio added to Politico. “It’s ridiculous. Here’s my feeling: Thank God that’s the only news we got in the whole f—ing city.”

When told pictures showed more than 10 people at the event, he replied to the Daily News, “That’s a great angle. … I can’t even imagine that.”

Seddio further offered an off-color response when asked about the event.

“I farted about four times, but fortunately it didn’t smell. That was a good thing that happened,” he said. “My wife punched me twice ‘cause she heard me do it. That was the most exciting part of the night.”

Lewis-Martin claimed guests arrived in shifts and that any images appearing to show a large crowd were taken when shifts overlapped.

Scissura later said there were “shortcomings” that he regrets.

“I greatly appreciate the gesture of my friends to throw me a surprise party, but we must follow strict protocols so we can get past this pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The Brooklyn Democrats were not the first to be caught partying outside the rules. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom made headlines earlier this month for ditching COVID-19 rules at a swanky dinner.

