Dr. Anthony Fauci’s claim that it’s “just too soon to tell” if families can hold Christmas gatherings has come under scrutiny by a Johns Hopkins professor who accused him of failing to communicate that the COVID-19 risk is “not equally distributed.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, made the claim Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

However, Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins professor and public health researcher, disputed that assessment during an interview Monday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“We’re going to be in a much better place in a couple of weeks or maybe by November at the latest,” Makary said.

“Cases are down 35 percent, and we’ve always known this delta virus is so contagious. It’s burning through that last segment of the population with no natural or vaccinated immunity,” he said. “By December, almost every adult will have had COVID or vaccination.”

Makary also noted Fauci failed to disclose the shift from the coronavirus pandemic to an endemic.

“In the language that he’s using there’s an implicit denial that we’re moving from an epidemic to an endemic phase, that is, we’ve got to learn to live with it,” he said.

The medical researcher also noted the problem with not explaining the unequal distribution of risk across America.

“We’ve got over 90 percent of seniors vaccinated. The risk is not equally distributed in the population, and that’s what they fail to communicate,” Makary said.

Dr. Fauci claims it’s too soon to tell if families can hold Christmas gatherings. Dr. @MartyMakary sounds off: “The risk is not equally distributed in the population and that’s what they fail to communicate.” pic.twitter.com/K5Er8vTRdA — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 4, 2021

This is not the first time Makary has provided a medical perspective that contrasted with the views of Fauci.

Last month, Fox News published an opinion piece in which he shared his concerns regarding President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

Speaking about studies on natural immunity, Makary wrote, “If you recovered from a COVID infection, you have natural immunity which is 27-times more effective than vaccinated immunity in preventing symptomatic COVID, according to a large Israeli study.”

Another concern he shared was that mandates are not flexible with children.

“The current adult dose and short interval between doses may be too high for children,” Makary said.

“It’s always concerned me that we give are giving the same vaccine dose and short interval between doses to a thin 12-year old girl that we give to an overweight 50-year old man,” he said.

Makary concluded that the Biden phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is not completely accurate.

“President Biden has rallied around the term ‘a pandemic of the unvaccinated’ but the more precise term is ‘a pandemic of the non-immune,'” he said.

