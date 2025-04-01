Prominent Epstein Accuser Reportedly on Her Death Bed After 'Serious Accident'

Virginia Roberts, who was a lead figure in the accusations of sex trafficking flung at Jeffrey Epstein, claimed she is dying.

Roberts posted on her Instagram account on Sunday that she is dying due to a collision between her vehicle and a school bus. She did not say where or when the accident took place.

Roberts had “been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital,” Dini von Mueffling, a representative for Roberts, told the Guardian, adding, “She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

Western Australia police said, it received “a report of a minor crash” between a school bus and a car driven by a 41-year-old woman on March 24 in Neergabby.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts has posted on Instagram that she was hit by a bus, is undergoing acute kidney failure and has four days to live. pic.twitter.com/5gDHSAFf5z — TrueAnon (@TrueAnonPod) March 31, 2025

“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day,” a police representative said.

“The car sustained approximately $2,000 [Australian] worth of damage. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash,” the representative explained.

The Guardian reported, without citing sources, that Roberts, who was Virginia Giuffre before her marriage, showed up at a Perth hospital emergency department on Tuesday.

CNN, citing a source it did not name, said Roberts is in the hospital, but not in a life-threatening state. The source said Roberts did not tell the hospital what caused her bruising.

In her Instagram post, Roberts wrote, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.”

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time.”

“Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia,” she wrote after comparing wishes to excrement.

In a March 22 Instagram post, Roberts implied she was not living with her children.

“My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much,” she wrote.

“I have been through hell & back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me but don’t take my babies. My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens.”

As noted by People, Roberts claimed she was trafficked by Epstein, who died before he could come to trial, and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted on sex trafficking charges.

Roberts claimed she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, a claim the prince has denied. Roberts later sued, reaching an out-of-court settlement with the prince.

