Prominent Ex-Obama Lawyer Signed Epstein Emails with 'xoxo' Amid Vulgar Jokes

When it comes to a lawyer’s résumé, it’s hard to imagine two more impressive entries on it than being the current chief legal officer of financial titan Goldman Sachs and being ex-White House counsel.

Kathryn Ruemmler’s résumé has them both.

One thing probably not mentioned on Ruemmler’s résumé, however, is her cozy, almost flirtatious, friendship with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

And now that relationship has come under a searing microscope.

According to the New York Post, Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer exchanged thousands of emails with the sex offender after Epstein was convicted in 2008.

Ruemmler, who also served as counsel in former President Barack Obama’s White House, was apparently friendly enough with Epstein to sign birthday emails with “xoxo.”

“I hope you enjoy the day with your one true love :-),” Ruemmler penned to Epstein for his birthday in 2015.

Epstein responded with a vulgar joke: “they say that men usually gvie [sic] a name to their penis, as [it] would be inappropriate to make love to a total stranger.”

Ruemmler, in stride, fired back that it’s “[h]ard to believe that there is still an open question about whether men are [the] inferior gender.”

Perhaps even more damning, Ruemmler appeared to help Epstein coordinate a response as ABC News was preparing a big piece involving one of his accusers in 2015.

Ruemmler would tell Epstein that the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre at the time were “fantastical” and “not [credible].”

There even appeared to be some legal help provided by Ruemmler to Epstein.

In an email exchange pertaining to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein told Ruemmler that “she will do as you suggest” even if it went against what Maxwell’s personal counsel would say.

Furthermore, there were a number of email exchanges between the two coordinating Ruemmler’s visitations to Epstein’s private island, as well as other random requests.

Kathryn Ruemmler needs to testify in front of Congress. She is former White House counsel. She now works at @GoldmanSachs as chief legal officer. Data set 11. She was meeting with Epstein in 2017!!! pic.twitter.com/SlAoQ4UyvJ — Katie Krause Mork (@Katie_Krause) February 11, 2026

Their friendship was cozy enough that Ruemmler also felt comfortable going to Epstein for career advice, like when she was up for consideration for U.S. attorney general.

Ruemmler’s team, meanwhile, has vociferously defended the lawyer.

“Ms. Ruemmler has done nothing wrong and has nothing to hide,” a Ruemmler representative told the New York Post. “Nothing in the record suggests otherwise.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.