Share
News
Federal prosecutor Kathryn Ruemmler arrives at the Bob Casey United States Courthouse for the third day of former Enron chairman Kenneth Lay's and former CEO Jeff Skilling's fraud and conspiracy trial on Feb. 1, 2006, in Houston, Texas.
Federal prosecutor Kathryn Ruemmler arrives at the Bob Casey United States Courthouse for the third day of former Enron chairman Kenneth Lay's and former CEO Jeff Skilling's fraud and conspiracy trial on Feb. 1, 2006, in Houston, Texas. (Dave Einsel / Getty Images)

Prominent Ex-Obama Lawyer Signed Epstein Emails with 'xoxo' Amid Vulgar Jokes

 By Bryan Chai  February 13, 2026 at 8:19am
Share

When it comes to a lawyer’s résumé, it’s hard to imagine two more impressive entries on it than being the current chief legal officer of financial titan Goldman Sachs and being ex-White House counsel.

Kathryn Ruemmler’s résumé has them both.

One thing probably not mentioned on Ruemmler’s résumé, however, is her cozy, almost flirtatious, friendship with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.

And now that relationship has come under a searing microscope.

According to the New York Post, Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer exchanged thousands of emails with the sex offender after Epstein was convicted in 2008.

Ruemmler, who also served as counsel in former President Barack Obama’s White House, was apparently friendly enough with Epstein to sign birthday emails with “xoxo.”

“I hope you enjoy the day with your one true love :-),” Ruemmler penned to Epstein for his birthday in 2015.

Epstein responded with a vulgar joke: “they say that men usually gvie [sic] a name to their penis, as [it] would be inappropriate to make love to a total stranger.”

Ruemmler, in stride, fired back that it’s “[h]ard to believe that there is still an open question about whether men are [the] inferior gender.”

Perhaps even more damning, Ruemmler appeared to help Epstein coordinate a response as ABC News was preparing a big piece involving one of his accusers in 2015.

Ruemmler would tell Epstein that the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre at the time were “fantastical” and “not [credible].”

There even appeared to be some legal help provided by Ruemmler to Epstein.

Related:
Top Goldman Sachs Lawyer Quits Over Epstein Relationship, Media Glosses Over Her Connection to Obama

In an email exchange pertaining to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein told Ruemmler that “she will do as you suggest” even if it went against what Maxwell’s personal counsel would say.

Furthermore, there were a number of email exchanges between the two coordinating Ruemmler’s visitations to Epstein’s private island, as well as other random requests.

Their friendship was cozy enough that Ruemmler also felt comfortable going to Epstein for career advice, like when she was up for consideration for U.S. attorney general.

Ruemmler’s team, meanwhile, has vociferously defended the lawyer.

“Ms. Ruemmler has done nothing wrong and has nothing to hide,” a Ruemmler representative told the New York Post. “Nothing in the record suggests otherwise.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Microsoft AI Chief Says Artificial Intelligence Will Do Most White-Collar Work by Next Year
The Numbers Are In: Disney's 'Snow White' Remake Was a Bigger Disaster Than Anyone Imagined
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Offers Rare Praise to Trump Administration After Saudi Arabian Incident
CBP Supervisor Faces Prison Because of Who They Found in His Home
Prominent Ex-Obama Lawyer Signed Epstein Emails with 'xoxo' Amid Vulgar Jokes
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation