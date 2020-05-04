It’s bad news for the Biden campaign – and worse for Democrats.

Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom, a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump in legal matters and in the court of public opinion, has declared publicly that she believes the woman accusing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault – but said she’s supporting Biden anyway.

And basically admitting there’s a brand of Democrat that will stop at nothing to defeat Trump in November.

Bloom’s statement of belief came in a Twitter post published Friday addressed to Tara Reade, the former Biden aide who claims the then-senator from Delaware physically attacked her in the nation’s Capitol in 1993, pushing his hand under her skirt and digitally penetrating her.

I believe you, Tara Reade.

You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago.

We know he is “handsy.”

You’re not asking for $.

You’ve obviously struggled mightily with this.

I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe.

But I believe you. And I’m sorry https://t.co/eMUBrkkVFE — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) May 1, 2020

The belief that Biden is guilty was bad enough for Biden and his party. What’s worse were the reasons Bloom gave for believing Reade – reasons that literally anyone who follows American politics could understand, regardless of his or her political loyalties.

“You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago,” Bloom wrote.

“We know he is ‘handsy.’ You’re not asking for $. You’ve obviously struggled mightily with this.

And then the killer lines:

“I still have to fight Trump, so I will still support Joe. But I believe you. And I’m sorry.”

In a nutshell, then, Reade’s corroborating witnesses and Biden’s well-established reputation for touching women inappropriately are enough for Bloom to accept the basis of Reade’s complaint. And the fact that Reade apparently isn’t seeking monetary gain helps.

But that pales compared with the intensity of Democrats’ passion to get rid of the man who defeated Hillary Clinton in the amazing upset of 2016.

After seeing their party fail to dislodge Trump with the spurious “Russia collusion” hoax that went belly up, and watching the likes of Rep. Adam Schiff embarrass themselves and the country with an impeachment sham that never had a chance of success, Democrats like Bloom are ready to accept anything – even the belief that their candidate is capable of sexual assault – to defeat Trump.

It’s important to remember here that Reade’s accusations do not mean Biden is guilty.

It’s understandable that solid Trump supporters might not believe a story about a 27-year-old alleged attack – even if that story has far more corroboration than anything Democrats came up with to throw at now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the disgraceful character assassination that accompanied Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

But what Bloom’s tweet clearly shows is the utter moral bankruptcy of the anti-Trump partisans.

It highlights the hypocrisy of the “feminists” who are willing to countenance obscene behavior in the cause of liberal politics.

Unfortunately, for the extreme left, the vast majority of Americans do not fit into that camp. No one voting for Donald Trump in 2016 thought he or she was supporting a puritan cleric.

But accepting private failings — adultery, sexual promiscuity — because more important qualities are evident is one thing. Publicly stipulating that a man is not only capable of committing sexual assault but has actually done so — and in the nation’s Capitol — yet still supporting him for the presidency is a different matter altogether.

To be clear, Bloom is not sinless when it comes to liberals. Her 2016-17 work for now-convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood uber-producer who’s now in prison, has no doubt tainted her in the eyes liberals everywhere.

However, her decades of feminist legal activism — and the fact that her mother is famed feminist attorney Gloria Allred — give her considerable standing in leftist circles.

What’s more important, though, is the impact of her Friday statement beyond the liberal bubble.

A Twitter post coming from a source like Bloom, a well-known lawyer from the left whose mother is practically an icon of the leftist legal movement, shows the rest of the country how extreme the anti-Trump feelings have grown.

It’s not good news for the Biden campaign that Bloom believes his accuser. It’s worse news for the Democratic Party that sane America is getting a chance to see what it’s really made of.

