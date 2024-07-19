The American people shouldn’t be surprised at leftists for concocting a ludicrous alternative explanation about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

They are now attempting to brainwash voters into believing that the bandage over the Republican presidential nominee’s ear isn’t concealing the wound of a bullet.

Instead, some on the left have concluded that it is simply covering the results of a shard of glass.

They are transforming history-making heroism into another attempt to villainize Trump. It is both predictable and sick, just as it is that they have already begun eating their own in President Joe Biden since he is no longer serving their purposes.

It also shows just how terrified they are about this fall’s presidential election, as well as their own fate once Trump returns to the Oval Office.

Their fallacies rest on the fact that neither Trump nor his campaign has revealed any information or even photos of his damaged ear. They seem to think that they have a right to such disclosure.

How rich, given that Biden has yet to make public his own medical records or the results of a mental acuity exam. The insanity seems to run from the top down among Democrats.

One comment on X shows the irony, self-importance, boldness, and mania quite concisely.

“Can we see the ear or no? Just show us the ear,” anti-Trump activist Allison Gill wrote on her Mueller, She Wrote account on Wednesday.

Can we see the ear or no? Just show us the ear. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) July 17, 2024

Biden supporter Jon Cooper also cast doubt on the horrific moment when Trump faced death and then rose like a phoenix.

“With the Trump campaign’s continued refusal to provide any official info about his medical care following the assassination attempt, many people now think Trump was likely injured by a shard of broken glass instead of a bullet,” he wrote Thursday on X. “Hence the bandage to hide the wound. Your thoughts?”

With the Trump campaign’s continued refusal to provide any official info about his medical care following the assassination attempt, many people now think Trump was likely injured by a shard of broken glass instead of a bullet. Hence the bandage to hide the wound. Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ZZDqGyiXX0 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 18, 2024

Former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood showed why liberal establishment media outlets have warranted their detestable reputations of late.

In a post on Thursday, the journalist asked, “[H]ow often have AR-15 bullets ‘pierced’ part of someone’s body, ‘ripping through the skin,’ while leaving the body part intact and without serious injury?”

“[O]n the other hand, it’s easy to imagine a shard of shattered glass causing the bleeding Trump suffered,” he said, adding that “no briefing is odd.”

how often have AR-15 bullets “pierced” part of someone’s body, “ripping through the skin,” while leaving the body part intact and without serious injury? on the other hand it’s easy to imagine a shard of shattered glass causing the bleeding Trump suffered no briefing is odd https://t.co/lchLQno9Mn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 18, 2024

Where exactly did he get his medical degree again?

Journalists, media personalities, and two-bit politicians shouldn’t be engaging or pushing medical conjecture. They should leave that to physicians and specifically specialists, like this surgeon who shared his thoughts about Trump’s injury on TikTok.

Not only did he easily explain the wound and covering, but he applauded the former president for quickly climbing to his feet.

Effectively adding to a credibility issue isn’t going to help Biden win the election. It is only going to show just how sorry the Democrats believe their candidate to be.

The American people may have been fooled for a while, but they aren’t stupid. Democrats, your desperation is showing.

