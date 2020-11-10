One high-profile Biden voter took to Twitter on Sunday to express buyer’s remorse after she learned what Democrat Joe Biden really wants to do as president.

“If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him,” feminist author Naomi Wolf said.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

Biden on Monday released the names of his COVID-19 advisory board. In summarizing the former vice president’s plan, CNBC reported it this way: “The U.S. can expect increased Covid-19 testing, a national mask policy and the possibility of nationwide lockdowns once President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20.”

TRENDING: Andrew Cuomo Threatens To Stop COVID Vaccine That Is Reported To Be 90% Effective

Wolf tweeted that the real agenda had been hidden until now.

“Shouldn’t we have seen Biden’s policies in detail BEFORE the election? Only @DailyClout reported on platforms in detail, and his wish to invest in 5G and electric cars as top US priorities was NOT foregrounded by Biden. ‘What Are Joe Biden’s Policies?’” she tweeted.

Shouldn’t we have seen Biden’s policies in detail BEFORE the election? Only @DailyClout reported on platforms in detail, and his wish to invest in 5G and electric cars as top US priorities was NOT foregrounded by Biden. ‘What Are Joe Biden’s Policies?’ https://t.co/BUuWjSaQe1 — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

The prospect of a Biden lockdown was debated on Twitter.

People that want the lockdown to end but are happy that Joe Biden(The Democrats) “won” are ignorant — What The Hell (@Zaddy_Bruh) November 8, 2020

I hear a lot of people complain about “joe biden winning means mandatory mask and lockdown because of COVID” like excuse me I hope he does everything in his power to make that happen because we really need to get through this pandemic together. — Nailea🤍 (@Nailea_aleee) November 8, 2020

I think we all know in Australia how dangerous and scary Biden’s Covid elimination strategy is & yet so many people who endured lockdown here support him! Go figure! — Monica Clare (@monica_clare1) November 9, 2020

RELATED: Trump Campaign Files Major Election Lawsuit, Citing Dozens of Sworn Affidavits

Wolf also tweeted a link to a Daily Mail Op-Ed by Sunetra Gupta, a professor of theoretical epidemiology at the University of Oxford. In it, Gupta — who describes herself as politically liberal — wrote about “the recognition that mass lockdowns cause enormous damage.”

“We are already seeing how current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results — to name just a few — include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health,” she wrote.

Are you in favor of further lockdowns? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (2 Votes) 100% (618 Votes)

“Such pitfalls of national lockdowns must not be ignored, especially when it is the working class and younger members of society who carry the heaviest burden,” she said.

Gupta wrote that “lockdowns only delay the inevitable spread of the virus. Indeed, we believe that a better way forward would be to target protective measures at specific vulnerable groups, such as the elderly in care homes.”

The advocates of lockdowns “have seemed intent on shutting down debate rather than promoting reasoned discussion,” she said.

“[T]he simple truth is that Covid-19 will not just go away if we continue to impose enough meaningless restrictions on ourselves. And the longer we fail to recognize this, the worse will be the permanent economic damage — the brunt of which, again, will be borne by the disadvantaged and the young,” she wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.