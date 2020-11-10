Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Prominent Liberal Author: If I'd Known Biden Supports Lockdowns, 'I Never Would Have Voted for Him'

Feminist author Naomi Wolf speaks during a news conference in New York on March 29, 2012.Mary Altaffer / APFeminist author Naomi Wolf called lockdowns "a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it." (Mary Altaffer / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published November 10, 2020 at 7:41am
P Share Print

One high-profile Biden voter took to Twitter on Sunday to express buyer’s remorse after she learned what Democrat Joe Biden really wants to do as president.

“If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him,” feminist author Naomi Wolf said.

Biden on Monday released the names of his COVID-19 advisory board. In summarizing the former vice president’s plan, CNBC reported it this way: “The U.S. can expect increased Covid-19 testing, a national mask policy and the possibility of nationwide lockdowns once President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20.”

TRENDING: Nevada Whistleblower Says He Was Told To Process Ballots Without Signature Verification

Wolf tweeted that the real agenda had been hidden until now.

“Shouldn’t we have seen Biden’s policies in detail BEFORE the election? Only @DailyClout reported on platforms in detail, and his wish to invest in 5G and electric cars as top US priorities was NOT foregrounded by Biden. ‘What Are Joe Biden’s Policies?’” she tweeted.

The prospect of a Biden lockdown was debated on Twitter.

RELATED: Lindsey Graham Alleges 25,000 Suspicious Nursing Home Ballots Uncovered in Pennsylvania

Wolf also tweeted a link to a Daily Mail Op-Ed by Sunetra Gupta, a professor of theoretical epidemiology at the University of Oxford. In it, Gupta — who describes herself as politically liberal — wrote about “the recognition that mass lockdowns cause enormous damage.”

“We are already seeing how current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results — to name just a few — include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health,” she wrote.

Are you in favor of further lockdowns?

“Such pitfalls of national lockdowns must not be ignored, especially when it is the working class and younger members of society who carry the heaviest burden,” she said.

Gupta wrote that “lockdowns only delay the inevitable spread of the virus. Indeed, we believe that a better way forward would be to target protective measures at specific vulnerable groups, such as the elderly in care homes.”

The advocates of lockdowns “have seemed intent on shutting down debate rather than promoting reasoned discussion,” she said.

“[T]he simple truth is that Covid-19 will not just go away if we continue to impose enough meaningless restrictions on ourselves. And the longer we fail to recognize this, the worse will be the permanent economic damage — the brunt of which, again, will be borne by the disadvantaged and the young,” she wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Lindsey Graham Alleges 25,000 Suspicious Nursing Home Ballots Uncovered in Pennsylvania
Republican Attorneys Make Supreme Court Move in Support of Trump's Election Challenge
Prominent Liberal Author: If I'd Known Biden Supports Lockdowns, 'I Never Would Have Voted for Him'
Democrat Who Admitted To Revenge Porn Wins Election
Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Makes Vow to Far Left
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×