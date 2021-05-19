Combined Shape
Prominent Music Star Comes Out as 'Non-Binary' and Demands People Use Different Pronouns

Dillon BurroughsMay 19, 2021 at 7:29am
Musical artist Demi Lovato announced early Wednesday she now identifies as identify as “non-binary” and wants to be referred to by the pronouns “they/them.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” the performer wrote on Instagram.

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” Lovato added.

“Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.

“Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Lovato also tweeted a video of the announcement.

LGBT supporters quickly expressed their support on social media.

The former Disney Channel star made an emotional return to the stage for the first time in nearly two years to debut the song “Anyone” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020.

At the time, Lovato took to the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles for her first major live performance since being hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018.

Last May, Lovato announced a starring role in a Peacock show investigating UFOs called “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” according to HuffPost.

On Wednesday, Lovato also announced the launch of a new podcast called “4D with Demi Lovato.”

The Instagram post announced, “Episode 1 of #4DwithDemi is NOW LIVE wherever you listen to your podcasts!!”

“I’m so excited to bring you into the 4th Dimension with myself and my incredible friend, [Alok Vaid-Menon].”

