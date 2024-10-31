Who should Christians support in the upcoming election? Should Christians be involved in politics at all?

Pastor Mike Winger believes he has the answer to both questions.

Winger — a former local church pastor who now runs a YouTube channel that boasts nearly 800, 000 subscribers — has always been unafraid to take apart complicated and thorny subjects, like “Christian polygamy”:

This Is How the Polygamy Cult Begins: Lie #1 Exposing lies among the leaders of the “Christian polygamy” movement. Lie #1 – Jesus taught polygamy. pic.twitter.com/8bKfzrgTnh — Mike Winger (@MikeWingerii) October 24, 2024

The popular pastor tackled an especially thorny topic when he took to social media platform X on Wednesday to tell his followers about his decision to vote for former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

“Remember that Bible verse where the apostles were like, ‘hey, we don’t talk about THAT issue because we don’t mix religion and politics.’?” Winger asked his followers.

He stated he was “not Democrat” due to his “Christian commitments” in making his decision, saying, “That means voting for Trump, in this election.”

Winger then spoke to those Christians who felt this was not the right time with Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic presidential nominee — to choose from.

“While one could abstain, hoping for better future options, it seems to me that doing so pretty much guarantees you won’t ever see better options,” he wrote.

Winger addressed the divisiveness in his post writing, “I know many people will think I’m an idiot or moral fool for saying this. While I don’t think the same of them, I do think this is the right move for Christians,” before concluding, “the choice seems abundantly clear to me, for whatever that’s worth to you.”

Remember that Bible verse where the apostles were like, “hey, we don’t talk about THAT issue because we don’t mix religion and politics.”? No? Me neither. As far as I can tell, my Christian commitments make me “not Democrat” and expressly require me to vote against such… — Mike Winger (@MikeWingerii) October 31, 2024

In an election as polarizing as this one, more Christians should speak as openly as Winger about their choice, or at least go vote.

However, as the Christian Post reported earlier in October, 32 million self-identified Christians are not likely to cast a ballot.

Winger’s and Trump’s base obviously know that the former president isn’t above reproach.

The brash New York billionaire is certainly not without shortcomings, but seriously think about the other side.

Harris has voiced her support for Roe v Wade on several occasions. As much as Democrats want to deny the radicalism of their position, abortion up to birth is legal in the states they run.

While this is but one example of the contrast that exists between the candidates, it should be more than enough to disqualify the Democrats. What Christian can truly reconcile with the murder of millions of innocent children?

Yes, some single-issue voters may argue that Trump is not going far enough in stating multiple times he wishes for abortion to be a state issue, as opposed to pushing for a national ban, but the choice for God-fearing people is clear.

Winger states he isn’t endorsing Trump and even says he doesn’t like that he’s voting for him, but he knows what’s at stake.

A vote for Trump is not a declaration that he’s the greatest person to ever live, it’s a protest again evil — and that matters.

