Prominent Polling Outfit That Got 2024 Election Very Wrong Announces It's Shutting Down

The establishment has rigged the system against Americans who lean conservative and/or populist. Every attentive supporter of President Donald Trump has recognized this at some point in the last nine years.

Moreover, those who rig the system never seem to suffer any consequences. But that has changed — at least for one day.

On Wednesday, Dr. Patrick F. Leahy, President of Monmouth University, announced that his institution’s prominent left-leaning polling institute, which underestimated Trump’s support in the 2024 election by nearly six percentage points, would finally and mercifully close its doors.

The Monmouth University Polling Institute has operated since 2005.

“Following a year-long review of all of the University’s Centers and Institutes, I have made the decision, in close collaboration with our Board of Trustees, to close the Polling Institute, effective July 1 of this year,” Leahy wrote.

After touting the institute’s “accuracy and transparency,” Leahy explained — sort of — the rationale behind closing it.

“[C]hanging political and media landscapes have made it both more difficult and more expensive for polling organizations to operate,” he wrote.

One wonders, of course, what “changing political and media landscapes” means, or what it has to do with polling.

In any event, no one who values “accuracy” will miss the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

For instance, Monmouth’s final 2024 poll showed Trump at a laughable 44 percent support nationwide. As it turned out, the president garnered nearly 50 percent of the overall national popular vote.

Likewise, Monmouth has compiled a lengthy record of polling that misses badly to the left.

Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of RealClearPolitics, illustrated as much with a chart posted Thursday morning to the social media platform X.

“Between 2014-2022 Monmouth’s polls were off by an AVERAGE of nearly 6 points, 84% of the time in the direction of the Democratic candidate,” Bevan wrote.

“Gold standard.” lmao. Between 2014-2022 Monmouth’s polls were off by an AVERAGE of nearly 6 points, 84% of the time in the direction of the Democratic candidate.https://t.co/7ssbTBvcdr pic.twitter.com/KPNUY4noGP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 13, 2025

Of course, no one wishes ill upon the people who work at the Monmouth University Polling Institute. No doubt some of those employees qualify as raging liberals who would hurt you if they could. But other employees probably have no deeper guilt than trying to make a living. This has nothing to do with them.

Likewise, errors committed in good faith do not raise moral objections. If this case involved “good faith,” then we would have no reason to crow over the institute’s impending demise.

The crowing begins, however, when we recall the very vivid impression, stamped in our minds on a near-daily basis for at least the last nine years, that establishment institutions have rigged the system in their own favor so as to generate their preferred left-leaning outcomes.

By “rigged,” we do not necessarily mean formal conspiracies hatched in smoke-filled backrooms. Rigging occurs in practice, if not stated intent, when powerful institutions perceive and pursue shared interests.

We see very clearly how this happens in the overwhelmingly leftist media and academia. And it grows dangerous when we add federal bureaucracy and law enforcement to the list.

When pollsters have the same left-leaning biases, we see how their skewed polls shape pre-election narratives. And we cannot escape the strong impression that they skew their polls with that objective in mind.

Above all, however, it comes as a shock when an establishment institution actually faces consequences.

To date, for instance, no one has suffered for imposing vaccine and mask mandates, lying about the science behind “six feet apart,” or promising “15 days to slow the spread.” Government “experts” never face consequences after wreaking havoc on people’s lives.

Nor has anyone suffered for falsely framing the war in Ukraine as a fight for “democracy.” War hawks never suffer consequences after arguing for more war.

In the establishment media, at least, MSNBC and CNN have faced staff cuts due to declining viewership. It turns out that even some liberals dislike constant gaslighting.

Thus, the news that Monmouth University Polling Institute will close its doors should strike us as heartening not because we wish its employees ill but because it has operated, formally or otherwise, as a cog in a larger establishment machine that consistently and deliberately obscures truth for the sake of advancing establishment interests.

Finally, we see some consequences.

