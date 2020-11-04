Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Prominent Pollster Declares 'The Polling Profession Is Done' After Another Debacle

×
By Erin Coates
Published November 4, 2020 at 3:40pm
P Share Print

In response to the inaccurate polls prior to Tuesday’s presidential election, leading Republican pollster Frank Luntz declared, “The political polling profession is done.”

Luntz made the comments to Axios on election night as races across the country were much tighter than the polls had predicted.

“It is devastating to my industry,” he said.

Axios said that people paid too much attention to the polls, “which have even more limitations than we realized.”

“It was a terrible night for polling,” the outlet said. “They were wrong, almost all of them, almost everywhere. Save yourself time and stop watching them so closely in elections.”

TRENDING: Morning Update: Two Key Battlegrounds Deadlocked, Trump Holds Sizable Lead in Another

Other people tended to agree with Luntz’s gloomy outlook for his profession.

“Modern American polling is dead and modern American pollsters should find another vocation so they stop wasting all of our collective time and helping to gaslight the media and American public,” Meghan McCain tweeted.

Matt Lewis wrote a piece for the Daily Beast headlined “Dear Pollsters: You Suck, and We’re Finished With You.”

Giancarlo Sopo, the co-founder of the CubaOne Foundation, pointed to a Univision Network poll that was off by 55 points.

RELATED: Discovery of Arizona Data Error Suddenly Throws Early Calls for Biden Into Question

In an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald, sociologist Salvatore Babones expanded on the “failure of mainstream opinion polling.”

Major national polls tracked by FiveThirtyEight showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with an average 2.5 percentage point advantage in Florida.

“Reality sunk in the minute Florida started reporting its election results, indicating a narrow victory for the Donald in what is legally his home state,” Babones wrote, saying that the results went against the consensus that Biden would “cruise to victory.”

Do you trust the pollsters?

With 96 percent of the votes counted, Trump led Biden by 3.4 percent in the state — a difference of nearly 6 percentage points.

One of the reasons for this disparity, according to Babones, is a model error.

“In the age of the mobile phone, very few people answer calls from unlisted numbers, and even fewer want to talk to a pollster — who, for all they know, may be a fraudster in disguise,” Babones wrote.

“No major commercial polling company is brave enough to reveal its response rate.”

The Pew Research Center, a not-for-profit, said that its response rates have dropped from 36 percent two decades ago to 9 percent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Twitter Censors Whopping Number of Trump Posts Within 24 Hours
Trump Campaign Fires Back After Outlet Calls the Election for Biden: 'False Projection'
Latest Vote Totals Show New Leader in Two Crucial States
Prominent Pollster Declares 'The Polling Profession Is Done' After Another Debacle
Rudy Giuliani 'En Route' to Philadelphia with Legal Team, Alleges 'Massive Cheating'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×