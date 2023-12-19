Share
News

Prominent Transgender LGBT Activist Charged with Horrifying Crimes Against Children

 By Ben Kew  December 19, 2023 at 11:02am
Share

A prominent transgender and LGBT activist has been charged with horrific sex crimes against two minors.

FOX29, WTXF-TV in Philadelphia, reported Monday that Kendall Stephens, 37, who identifies as a woman, was arrested Monday on an array of charges including rape, involuntary assault, obscenity to minors, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

He was also charged with indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, according to KYW-TV, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia.

According to WPVI-TV, an ABC station in Philadelphia, sources said the victims were two boys under 13.

Further details of his alleged behavior had not been made public Tuesday.

Should child rape be punishable by death?

According to WTXF and WPVI, bail was set at $250,000. However, KYW reported bail was set at $500,000.

Stephens is known for his left-wing political advocacy, particularly on the matter of transgender rights and even publicly endorsed now-Pennsylvania Gov.  Josh Shapiro in last year’s election.

The shocking allegations come just two years after he survived a brutal assault at his home in Philadelphia.

His attacker, a woman named Tymesha Wearing, was convicted in February of aggravated assault as well as hate crimes.

Related:
1A Win: Teacher Fired for Refusing to Use Trans Student's Pronouns Gets Lawsuit Reinstated

Wearing was eventually sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring, 120 hours of community service, and ordered to write a letter of apology to Stephens.

She was also ordered to attend a court-monitored anger management program, while she will not be eligible for parole until she has completed 18 months of confinement.

In March this year, Stephens publicly advocated for additional laws in favor of transgenders in the wake of the assault.

Trending:
Total Fail: Lt Gov Calls for Trump's Removal from California Ballot, Gets Presidential Age Requirement Wrong

“I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power,” Stephens said, according to a CBS report from the time. “We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




2nd Fort Jackson Drill Instructor This Month Found Dead
Wife of Navy Officer Who Was Jailed Abroad and Locked Up Upon Returning to US Calls Out Biden
Super Bowl Champion Running Back Arrested, Accused of Multiple Robberies
Mark Zuckerberg Engaging in 'End of the World' Prep in Hawaii: Report
Prominent Transgender LGBT Activist Charged with Horrifying Crimes Against Children
See more...

Conversation