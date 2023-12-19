A prominent transgender and LGBT activist has been charged with horrific sex crimes against two minors.

FOX29, WTXF-TV in Philadelphia, reported Monday that Kendall Stephens, 37, who identifies as a woman, was arrested Monday on an array of charges including rape, involuntary assault, obscenity to minors, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

He was also charged with indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, according to KYW-TV, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia.

According to WPVI-TV, an ABC station in Philadelphia, sources said the victims were two boys under 13.

Further details of his alleged behavior had not been made public Tuesday.

Should child rape be punishable by death? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (777 Votes) No: 4% (35 Votes)

According to WTXF and WPVI, bail was set at $250,000. However, KYW reported bail was set at $500,000.

Stephens is known for his left-wing political advocacy, particularly on the matter of transgender rights and even publicly endorsed now-Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in last year’s election.

The Governor of Pennsylvania @JoshShapiroPA had a p*doph*le campaign for and endorse him! Kendall Stephens is a radical trans activist and was just arrested for allegedly r*ping and sexually assaulting 2 young boys under the age of 13. pic.twitter.com/1BBmlwnXMi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2023

The shocking allegations come just two years after he survived a brutal assault at his home in Philadelphia.

SHOCK REPORT: Philadelphia LGBTQ activist Kendall Stephens charged with rape of minors.. Legal filings reveal that Stephens faces charges including rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, illegal contact with minors, corruption of minors, indecent assault on individuals… pic.twitter.com/bmwb5N3BxW — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 19, 2023

His attacker, a woman named Tymesha Wearing, was convicted in February of aggravated assault as well as hate crimes.

Trans-identified male LGBTQ activist Kendall Stephens was just charged for raping two minors. In 2020 he was beat up by a biological woman. At the time he said “We are not hurting anyone else by blossoming into who we are.” Well, now we know that was a lie. pic.twitter.com/zU8IdGVi9w — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) December 19, 2023

Wearing was eventually sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring, 120 hours of community service, and ordered to write a letter of apology to Stephens.

She was also ordered to attend a court-monitored anger management program, while she will not be eligible for parole until she has completed 18 months of confinement.

In March this year, Stephens publicly advocated for additional laws in favor of transgenders in the wake of the assault.

“I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power,” Stephens said, according to a CBS report from the time. “We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings.”

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.