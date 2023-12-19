Prominent Transgender LGBT Activist Charged with Horrifying Crimes Against Children
A prominent transgender and LGBT activist has been charged with horrific sex crimes against two minors.
FOX29, WTXF-TV in Philadelphia, reported Monday that Kendall Stephens, 37, who identifies as a woman, was arrested Monday on an array of charges including rape, involuntary assault, obscenity to minors, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.
He was also charged with indecent assault against people less than 13 years of age, according to KYW-TV, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia.
According to WPVI-TV, an ABC station in Philadelphia, sources said the victims were two boys under 13.
Further details of his alleged behavior had not been made public Tuesday.
According to WTXF and WPVI, bail was set at $250,000. However, KYW reported bail was set at $500,000.
Stephens is known for his left-wing political advocacy, particularly on the matter of transgender rights and even publicly endorsed now-Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in last year’s election.
The shocking allegations come just two years after he survived a brutal assault at his home in Philadelphia.
His attacker, a woman named Tymesha Wearing, was convicted in February of aggravated assault as well as hate crimes.
Wearing was eventually sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring, 120 hours of community service, and ordered to write a letter of apology to Stephens.
She was also ordered to attend a court-monitored anger management program, while she will not be eligible for parole until she has completed 18 months of confinement.
In March this year, Stephens publicly advocated for additional laws in favor of transgenders in the wake of the assault.
“I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power,” Stephens said, according to a CBS report from the time. “We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings.”
