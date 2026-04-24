Prominent UFO Researcher Dies in Colorado

A prominent voice in the studies of UFOs and paranormal events has been silenced.

David Wilcock, 53, died in a suicide witnessed by Boulder County, Colorado, sheriff’s deputies who responded to a call in Nederland, a town just outside Boulder, according to a news release.

Wilcock’s death is the latest in a string of unexpected, unexplained, or bizarre incidents involving NASA scientists and individuals connected to government research, and social media was abuzz with conspiracy theories as the news spread.

But the Boulder County sheriff’s narrative appears straightforward.

According to a timeline released by the sheriff’s office, Boulder County’s emergency line received a call at 10:44 a.m. Monday from a man dispatchers suspected was dealing with a mental crisis.

When deputies arrived at the home at 11:04 a.m., they saw a man outside the residence holding a gun to his head. The deputies took cover and heard a single gunshot.

At 11:05, a deputy saw the man still alive with the gun at his head and ordered him to drop the weapon.

The man then shot himself. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Wilcock.

“Deputies searched the residence and surrounding property and did not locate any other individuals. There is no known threat to the public,” the release stated.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna published a post on X mourning his death.

We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. 🕊️John 8:32 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 22, 2026



“We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock,” she wrote. “We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.”

Wilcock was an author devoted to paranormal topics. As Entertainment Weekly reported, he was also a consulting producer and frequent guest on “Ancient Aliens,” the History Channel’s long-running series focused largely on extraterrestrial visits to Earth.

He was also battling “a long struggle with depression and overwhelming financial debt,” according to a family statement included in the Boulder sheriff’s office timeline.

A glance at Wilcock’s account on the social media platform X shows that in his final days, he was clearly a man with out-of-this-world concerns. His final posting, from Sunday morning, took issue with President Donald Trump’s now-deleted posting of himself as a Christ-like figure, healing the sick.

Trump published the image April 12 and deleted it by April 13, a full week before Wilcock’s last X post. Wilcock then devoted much of the Sunday episode of his YouTube show, “Divine Cosmos,” to the topic.

That episode included Wilcock expressing gratitude to be alive, especially in light of the rash of disappearances or deaths of researchers and scientists in the UFO field. Last week, NewsNation published a compilation of such cases going back to 2023.

“Every day that I have on Earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because, frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing,” Wilcock said.

“Now, they’re saying they’re going to investigate this. The president himself is saying they’re going to look into this and see if anything is going on. It’s a little bit scary!”

Another top UFO researcher David Wilcock has just died by “suicide.” Here’s what he said on his last livestream: “People are disappearing. Scientists are going missing…It’s a little bit scary.” He also said before his death that he’s not suicidal. Something is not right here. pic.twitter.com/quVyMwqaEc — Power to the People ☭ (@ProudSocialist) April 22, 2026

Quotes like that fed the suspicious-minded.

“I do not believe David committed suicide!” one wrote. “Do you?”

There were many more along those lines.

However, Wilcock’s private struggles were also evident. Prior to his final show, Wilcock published a post on X telling followers he was not sure he would be doing the program because “I’ve had some very intense stuff going on this weekend.”

“Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you!” he wrote.

The family statement in the timeline mourned Wilcock’s loss, but was adamant that there was nothing suspicious about the death.

“While he was known as a charismatic and engaging teacher to fans, those who were closest to him knew the depth of his untreated mental health struggles intimately,” the statement said.

“Many who knew him from afar have speculated that there is a cover-up involving his death, but we can assure you there was no foul play.”

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