Share
News
Sports
President Donald Trump was surrounded by female athletes as he signed an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events Wednesday in Washington.
President Donald Trump was surrounded by female athletes as he signed an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events Wednesday in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Promise Kept: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Men from Women's Sports

 By Randy DeSoto  February 5, 2025 at 6:15pm
Share

President Donald Trump fulfilled a campaign pledge to ban men from competing in women’s sports by signing an executive order at the White House Wednesday.

“From now on, women’s sports will be only for women,” Trump said, before the signing, as he was surrounded by female athletes of all ages.

During his remarks, the president noted, “Men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3,500 victories — that’s a lot — and invaded more than 11,000 competitions designed for women.”

“But all of that ends today, because with this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump said, drawing cheers from those attending the ceremony.

Trump told the crowd that his call for a ban on men competing in women’s sports was one of the big reasons he won in November’s election.

Young women voters 18-29 years old moved in Trump’s direction, shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in the November election, according to a Tufts survey.

His executive order titled, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” says in part, “[I]t is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.

“It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

The EO cites Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which guarantees that women cannot be denied an equal opportunity to participate in sports.

Part of Title IX enforcement under the Trump administration will be taking actions against educational institutions “that deny female students an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events by requiring them, in the women’s category, to compete with or against or to appear unclothed before males.”

Related:
Breaking: NCAA Cedes to Trump, Reverses Transgender Policy Following Executive Order

Trump invited those attending the ceremony to gather around him as he signed the EO.


“What a nice picture this is,” he said, and then handed pens he used to sign the document to some of the younger girls standing by him.

The signing coincided with the 39th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, NBC News reported.

Former University of Pennsylvania swimmer and current Independent Women’s Forum ambassador Paula Scanlan, who had to share a locker room with Lia (formerly Will) Thomas in 2021-22, told Fox News regarding Trump’s EO, “This is so exciting.”

“This is just the beginning,” she added. “Ultimately, this issue will not be over until we get this passed on all three branches of government, until we see cases won at the Supreme Court, until we see Congress pass this.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump White House Planning 'Largest Tax Cut in History for Middle Class'
Netanyahu Quietly Gave Trump the Single Coolest Gift Any US President Has Ever Gotten
'God Works in Very Strange Ways' Trump Says in Powerful Moment at National Prayer Breakfast
Promise Kept: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Men from Women's Sports
GOP Rep Calls for Ilhan Omar to Be Deported After Viral Clip Shows Her Attempting to Thwart ICE
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation