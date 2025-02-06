Promise Kept: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Men from Women's Sports

President Donald Trump fulfilled a campaign pledge to ban men from competing in women’s sports by signing an executive order at the White House Wednesday.

“From now on, women’s sports will be only for women,” Trump said, before the signing, as he was surrounded by female athletes of all ages.

.@POTUS: “From now on, women’s sports will be only for WOMEN.” pic.twitter.com/2hIWqw7FQ8 — Independent Women’s Forum (@IWF) February 5, 2025

During his remarks, the president noted, “Men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3,500 victories — that’s a lot — and invaded more than 11,000 competitions designed for women.”

“But all of that ends today, because with this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” Trump said, drawing cheers from those attending the ceremony.

Trump told the crowd that his call for a ban on men competing in women’s sports was one of the big reasons he won in November’s election.

Young women voters 18-29 years old moved in Trump’s direction, shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in the November election, according to a Tufts survey.

“Men claiming to be girls have stolen more than 3,500 victories and invaded more than 11,000 competitions designed for women.” @POTUS says, NO MORE! pic.twitter.com/gq7z4k3H4w — Independent Women’s Forum (@IWF) February 5, 2025

His executive order titled, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” says in part, “[I]t is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.

“It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

The EO cites Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which guarantees that women cannot be denied an equal opportunity to participate in sports.

Part of Title IX enforcement under the Trump administration will be taking actions against educational institutions “that deny female students an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events by requiring them, in the women’s category, to compete with or against or to appear unclothed before males.”

Trump invited those attending the ceremony to gather around him as he signed the EO.

It’s official! President Trump, surrounded by young female athletes, signs his executive order banning men from competing in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/SREqSboq0G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025



“What a nice picture this is,” he said, and then handed pens he used to sign the document to some of the younger girls standing by him.

The signing coincided with the 39th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, NBC News reported.

Former University of Pennsylvania swimmer and current Independent Women’s Forum ambassador Paula Scanlan, who had to share a locker room with Lia (formerly Will) Thomas in 2021-22, told Fox News regarding Trump’s EO, “This is so exciting.”

It was great to join Fox and Friends this morning! https://t.co/fI4yHFI8Yi — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) February 5, 2025

“This is just the beginning,” she added. “Ultimately, this issue will not be over until we get this passed on all three branches of government, until we see cases won at the Supreme Court, until we see Congress pass this.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.