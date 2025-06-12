Share
President Donald Trump returns to the White House on June 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump returns to the White House on June 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Promise Made, Promise Kept As Trump Reverses 4 Years of Income Loss Under Biden

 By Randy DeSoto  June 12, 2025 at 4:30am
President Donald Trump campaigned on bringing prices down and restoring buying power to working Americans, and he is delivering on that promise.

Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni posted a graph showing weekly earnings for workers in Trump’s second term versus Biden’s term.

Buying power declined, on the whole, during Biden’s entire four years in office, but it is up during Trump’s first four months.

“THIS is what matters to the American middle class – what you can buy with the average weekly paycheck is up 1.3% during Trump’s 2nd term; this inflation-adjusted measure plunged under Biden but is now seeing a strong recovery,” Antoni wrote.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index rose just 0.1 percent in May, after rising 0.2 percent in April.

Antoni noted that if the current inflation rate keeps up, it will only be 1.4 percent annually for Trump versus the 3.1 percent annualized rate under Biden during his last 30 months in office, not to mention the 8.6 percent which slammed American consumers during Biden’s first 18 months.

The New York Times acknowledged that the inflation which some economists anticipated due to Trump’s tariff policy so far has not materialized.

“A drop in airline fares and energy prices also helped to offset an increase in housing-related costs and those related to dining out,” the Times said.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, called the tariff impact “microscopic.”

But he hedged by saying that is “entirely in keeping with past evidence showing that retailers usually take at least three months to pass on cost increases to consumers.”

The White House official Rapid Response X account posted a report from CNBC’s Rick Santelli pointing out that inflation came in light.

“Inflation has come in BELOW economists’ expectations every single month since President Trump took office,” the White House noted based on his remarks.

Santelli concluded, “Inflation certainly looks like it is cooling a bit.”

So a Trump promise made has also been kept, since Americans’ real wages are growing as prices drop.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




