Promises Kept: Rx Drug Prices Plummet, Recording Sharpest Drop Since 1963 and Largest 6 Month Decline in History

President Donald Trump promised Americans he would reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

It might well have been a bitter pill to swallow, but The Washington Post has reported that this feat has been achieved.

“Prescription drug prices recorded the biggest year-over-year drop in more than 60 years in July,” the outlet reported.

“No president in modern history has been able to drastically reduce prescription drug prices across the board except for President Trump,” White House representative Kush Desai said.

Prescription drug prices PLUMMETING 📉💊 Thanks to President Trump’s promise to SLASH prescription drug costs and TrumpRx, drug prices just saw their sharpest drop in more than 60 YEARS. MORE WINNING FOR AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/eS6LDx22XO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 13, 2026

“This is a direct result of the President’s willingness to push the envelope with bold policies that actually put Americans and America First,” he added.

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The Washington Post noted that when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released inflation data on Wednesday, it revealed that the costs of medicinal drugs fell 2.7 percent from July 2025 to July 2026, the largest decline on record.

Prescription drug prices, which fall into the larger category of medicinal drugs, dropped by 3.1 percent, the largest drop since March 1963.

FACT: President Trump is the first President to actually LOWER prescription drug prices. pic.twitter.com/k2is5zLmzL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 13, 2026

Investment research firm Renaissance Macro said that prescription drug prices are falling at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.6 percent, which it called “the sharpest six month drop on record.”

White House officials noted that the launch of TrumpRx, a website where the president has directed Americans to find lower prices on the medicines they need, came amid the decline in prices.

🚨 HUGE DROP IN DRUG PRICES! Prescription drug prices just posted their SHARPEST decline in more than 60 years, thanks to TrumpRx, Most Favored Nation drug pricing, and the Trump administration’s relentless push to make treatments affordable for every American. 📉🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WwAra3o1rl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2026

A Medicare pilot program resulted in drug manufacturers such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly charging $245 per month for Wegovy, Zepbound and Foundayo. The monthly costs had been above $1,000 previously.

“In a matter of months, we got up and running these discounts in a way that they were meaningful for American patients,” a White House official said.

There are two really amazing facts about today’s CPI report. 1. Blue (Democrat) metros have MUCH higher inflation than Red (Republican) metros. 2. Prescription drug prices have fallen for 7 months — longest such decline since 1947. Did you hear that? Media ignored it. (1/3) — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 13, 2026

“President Trump is delivering on promises to ensure American patients no longer pay high prices to subsidize low prices in the rest of the world, something the political establishment did not believe was possible,” a White House fact sheet said while summarizing Trump’s efforts to cut prescription drug prices.

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