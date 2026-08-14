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Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hold a news conference about the government prescription drug program TrumpRx.gov in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hold a news conference about the government prescription drug program TrumpRx.gov in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Promises Kept: Rx Drug Prices Plummet, Recording Sharpest Drop Since 1963 and Largest 6 Month Decline in History

 By Jack Davis  August 14, 2026 at 7:04am
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President Donald Trump promised Americans he would reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

It might well have been a bitter pill to swallow, but The Washington Post has reported that this feat has been achieved.

“Prescription drug prices recorded the biggest year-over-year drop in more than 60 years in July,” the outlet reported.

“No president in modern history has been able to drastically reduce prescription drug prices across the board except for President Trump,” White House representative Kush Desai said.

“This is a direct result of the President’s willingness to push the envelope with bold policies that actually put Americans and America First,” he added.

Which do you blame for high prices -- Biden’s policies or Trump’s policies?

The Washington Post noted that when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released inflation data on Wednesday, it revealed that the costs of medicinal drugs fell 2.7 percent from July 2025 to July 2026, the largest decline on record.

Prescription drug prices, which fall into the larger category of medicinal drugs, dropped by 3.1 percent, the largest drop since March 1963.

Investment research firm Renaissance Macro said that prescription drug prices are falling at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.6 percent, which it called “the sharpest six month drop on record.”

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White House officials noted that the launch of TrumpRx, a website where the president has directed Americans to find lower prices on the medicines they need, came amid the decline in prices.

A Medicare pilot program resulted in drug manufacturers such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly charging $245 per month for Wegovy, Zepbound and Foundayo. The monthly costs had been above $1,000 previously.

“In a matter of months, we got up and running these discounts in a way that they were meaningful for American patients,” a White House official said.

“President Trump is delivering on promises to ensure American patients no longer pay high prices to subsidize low prices in the rest of the world, something the political establishment did not believe was possible,” a White House fact sheet said while summarizing Trump’s efforts to cut prescription drug prices.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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