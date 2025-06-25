Promises Made, Promises Kept: Trump Admin Goes After Hospitals Which May Have 'Transitioned' Kids

The most effective political ad of the 2024 cycle was indubitably “Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you.” At the risk of belaboring the obvious, it worked for one simple reason: Americans are fed up with being forced to play along with gender ideology foisted upon them by federal politicians.

In that case, it involved taxpayer-funded “transgender” surgeries for both inmates and illegal immigrants, but arguably a more pernicious form of gender ideology is “transitioning” treatments — especially surgeries — on minors who cannot consent.

Now, the president is keeping one of his promises: His administration is using existing legislation to investigate three of the hospitals that have allegedly played a role in such surgeries.

According to Fox News, the FBI is now actively investigating three hospitals, which have allegedly performed “gender surgeries” on minors using a law already on the books.

As per Fox News: “The investigations target providers who work at Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Colorado and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the investigation who spoke to Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity.

“These hospitals have been among some of the foremost providers of sex change procedures for minors in America over the last several years, according to the source.”

This would potentially be in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 116, which bans female genital mutilation at the federal level.

Just days after he took office in January, Donald Trump said that he would be looking at not only working to terminate “irreversible medical interventions” for those under 18 but to enforce the laws on the books as appropriate.

“I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals, and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform, or conspire to perform female genital mutilation (‘FGM’) on any person under the age of 18,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in an April memo. “That crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years per count.”

In the memo, she blamed medical professionals for not having the common sense to push back on irreversible treatments that patients couldn’t reasonably consent to.

“The medical community, with its roots in hard science, is well-positioned to serve as a bulwark against this sociological disease. And indeed, parents who are desperate to help their confused, frustrated children have understandably turned to medical professionals for help,” Bondi said.

“Unfortunately, those parents have been betrayed by politically captured profiteers at every step. These ‘professionals’ have deployed junk science and false claims about the effects of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ to justify the barbaric practice of surgically and chemically maiming and sterilizing children. Between 2019 and 2023, an estimated 14,000 children received ‘treatment’ for gender dysphoria, with more than 5,700 subjected to life-altering surgeries.”

The memo also authorized the Office of Legislative Affairs “to draft legislation creating a private right of action for children and the parents of children whose healthy body parts have been damaged by medical professionals through chemical and surgical mutilation.”

“Protecting America’s children must be our top priority, whether from drug cartels, terrorists, or even our own medical community,” she said.

Suffice it to say, that threat has led to some serious changes at the hospital level, including at some of the hospitals the FBI is investigating.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, for instance, is in the process of permanently closing its Center for Transyouth Health and Development; while it doesn’t fully shut down next month, the hospital announced that there was “no viable alternative” earlier this month, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

“There is no doubt that this is a painful and significant change to our organization and a challenge to CHLA’s mission, vision, and values,” hospital executives said in an email.

“These threats are no longer theoretical,” the email said.

“Taken together, the Attorney General memo, HHS review, and the recent solicitation of tips from the FBI to report hospitals and providers of GAC strongly signal this Administration’s intent to take swift and decisive action, both criminal and civil, against any entity it views as being in violation of the executive order.”

The hospital didn’t respond to what Fox News called “repeated requests for comment.”

Boston Children’s Hospital said it hadn’t received any notice that the FBI was investigating its Gender Multispecialty Service program, which they say only provides “gender-change” surgical procedures for those of legal age. However, it does provide referrals for those who aren’t.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, meanwhile, said that it had “never” provided the surgeries for minors and stopped providing them, period, two years ago.

However, it also refers patients to outside providers, which could prove to be a problem.

It’s worth noting that these three are included on “The Dirty Dozen” list of children’s hospitals that non-profit anti-gender ideology group Do No Harm said are “promoting sex change treatments for minors.” Of course, an investigation doesn’t mean that individuals or entities will be held accountable, innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, etc., etc. However, what’s important here is — and I do hate the term, but there’s no better way or more efficient way to drive at a point that’s been made a billion times before this — the “vibe shift” that’s taken place since last November’s election.

Would Kamala Harris have given free “transgender” surgeries to prisoners and illegal aliens had she eked out a marginal victory? Maybe, maybe not; perhaps she’d realize the issue was political suicide and abandon it.

Would she have investigated children’s hospitals pushing surgeries for minors, though? Heck no. The most you could probably count on from her was a denial that it was happening, followed by a justification for the procedures in the same breath.

The Trump administration, walking and chewing gum at the same time on so many issues, is now going full steam ahead against these institutions — and none too soon. Sanity is back in style, and it won’t be the last time — hopefully — that we see the Trump administration go to bat against these noxious institutions.

