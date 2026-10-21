Promising 19-Year-Old NHL Star Hospitalized After Abrupt 'Medical Episode' on Team Plane

An ordinary flight home took a frightening turn for one of the NHL’s youngest players Tuesday, forcing an emergency return to the airport and an unexpected trip to the hospital.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel, 19, was hospitalized after suffering what the team described as a “medical episode” aboard its plane, People magazine reported.

The Penguins were departing Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday when Kindel experienced the medical emergency shortly after takeoff, prompting the aircraft to turn around.

Fortunately, the young hockey player had immediate access to medical professionals aboard the flight.

“Team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC, as well as the team’s medical staff were on board and immediately attended to Ben,” the Penguins said in a statement posted to social media.

An ambulance was waiting when the plane promptly returned to Salt Lake City International Airport. Kindel was transported to the University of Utah Hospital for further evaluation.

Despite the alarming circumstances, the Penguins shared some encouraging news about the young forward’s condition.

“Ben is conscious, alert and in stable condition,” the team announced.

A statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins https://t.co/fyFReh2BWL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 20, 2026

The team did not elaborate on the nature of Kindel’s medical emergency, and it remains unclear what caused the episode.

“The health and safety of our players, as well as the privacy for their families, are our top priority,” the Penguins said. “The team will provide further updates when appropriate.”

The frightening incident came as Pittsburgh was departing Utah following a narrow 5-4 loss to the Utah Mammoth.

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Kindel, meanwhile, is still in the early stages of what could be a lengthy professional hockey career.

At just 19 years old, the promising forward is already in his second NHL season with the Penguins, having appeared in 77 games during his rookie campaign last year.

His hospitalization comes as Pittsburgh prepares for its next scheduled game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 22, at PPG Paints Arena.

As of Tuesday’s announcement, the Penguins had not provided any additional information about Kindel’s condition or indicated whether the medical emergency would affect his availability for upcoming games.

For now, however, hockey understandably takes a back seat.

Kindel is just 19, with a potentially bright future ahead of him, and the most important news coming out of Tuesday’s frightening ordeal is that the young man is stable.

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