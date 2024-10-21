Share
Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she worked at McDonald's, but no one could find an employment record for it. Now the company has responded.
Vice President Kamala Harris claimed she worked at McDonald's, but no one could find an employment record for it. Now the company has responded.

Where Is the Proof? McDonald's Finally Says Why Kamala Harris Can't Verify Working for Them

 By Randy DeSoto  October 21, 2024 at 4:32pm
McDonald’s said in an internal memo to its employees on Sunday that the reason it cannot verify that Vice President Kamala Harris worked for the company is that it does not have complete employee records dating back that far.

The memo came in response to former President Donald Trump’s stint working at the take out window and fryer at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

“I’ve now worked here 15 minutes more than Kamala. She never worked here,” the 45th president boasted.

In August, The Washington Free Beacon reported it could find no evidence that Harris ever worked at a McDonald’s, whether pay stubs, pictures or any contemporary employees who could validate the story.

The news outlet noted there are multiple reasons to question her claim that she worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California during the summer of 1983.

First, she never mentioned working at McDonald’s until 2019 when she was first running for president and speaking at a labor rally in Las Vegas.

Second, her campaign’s story on the nature of her alleged work at the restaurant chain has changed — first indicating she did it to help pay her way through law school, and more recently describing the job as something she did to earn a little spending cash.

Third, Harris does not mention her stint at McDonald’s in her January 2019 memoir, “The Truths We Hold,” in which she devotes an entire chapter to the struggles of the working class, according to the Free Beacon.

Fourth, she made no mention of it in her nomination speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, which was billed as a “reintroduction” of herself to the American people.

Fifth, the Free Beacon obtained a copy of Harris’ 1987 job application for a legal clerk position in Alameda County, California, which instructed her to list “every position” that she had held in the previous ten years.

“Politicians who worked menial food service jobs as teens are often quick to mention it as proof of their working class bona fides. Future president Barack Obama, during his 2008 campaign, said his first job scooping ice cream at a Baskin-Robbins in Honolulu instilled in him the virtues of responsibility and hard work,” the Free Beacon noted.

Further, one-in-eight Americans have worked for McDonald’s, so she would have every reason to have mentioned it while running for previous political offices like California’s attorney general and U.S. senator as a way of connecting with voters.

In its internal memo to employees on Sunday, McDonald’s said, “Though we’re not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear of former President Trump’s love of McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories of working under the Arches.”

“While we and our franchises don’t have records for all positions dating back to the early ’80s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had.”

McDonald’s noted, “We open our doors to everyone” and “franchisees have invited Vice President Harris and Governor [Tim] Walz to their restaurants.”

Conversation