More Proof We're Winning: Bud Light Goes Dark on Twitter for Over One Month as Mulvaney Backlash Persists

Bud Light has been completely silent on Twitter for six weeks as the backlash from its decision to partner up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney rages on.

If the economic effects of that partnership are not evidence enough that conservatives are gaining ground in the culture war, a major company declining an opportunity for free advertising should.

Bud Light has more than 316,000 followers on the platform.

Since April 1 — the day Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram of his face on a can of Bud Light — the brand has only posted a single tweet, and it was not warmly received.

On Friday, April 14, the company posted a very non-controversial, four-letter tweet — and it was not “LGBT.”

Bud Light tweeted, “TGIF?”

Two weeks into the boycott, the responses to that post were overwhelmingly negative:

I don’t drink transbeer. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 15, 2023

Does “TGIF” stand for “That Guy Is Female” for your marketing geniuses @budlight? — Nathan Dahm (@NathanDahm) April 15, 2023

You’re a sick company. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) April 15, 2023

Not if it was the last can of beer on the planet. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) April 15, 2023

lol — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 15, 2023

Don’t want that Tranny Water — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 14, 2023

Since the company received those responses, the account has gone completely dark. This is an account that had posted almost every day up until April 2.

Bud Light shared promotions, ads, videos, and images of people drinking its beer at events and on holidays.

The account also received a lot of engagement as one March Madness post was seen by 1.2 million people.

Not only has Bud Light been completely silent on Twitter for six weeks, but the company has only posted one video on YouTube since its brand-killing marketing fiasco.

The company posted a pandering video that showed normal people in Western attire drinking its beer at an event, with the song “Chicken Fried” by the Zac Brown Band playing. The company turned the video’s comments section off.

AB InBev, Bud Light’s parent company, is apparently hoping to weather its storm by remaining silent and counting on conservatives to forget that in April it promoted the insulting idea that a man can parade around in womanface and thus be a woman.

We are almost in June and sales continue to slump.

Meanwhile, that Twitter account — one with the potential to reach millions — sits silently.

The brand could come out at any moment and say anything in order to reach potential beer drinkers at no cost.

The fact that Bud Light is choosing to say nothing speaks volumes about how badly and unnecessarily the brand stepped in it.

Every day Bud Light doesn’t tweet is proof of how effective conservatives can be when we stick together and challenge the left’s deranged ideas about gender and sexuality.

