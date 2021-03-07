Login
Propaganda? Washington Post Says Biden Stimulus 'Showers Money on Americans, Sharply Cutting Poverty'

By Jack Davis
Published March 7, 2021 at 12:49pm
When The Washington Post wrote about the Democratic coronavirus stimulus plan supported by President Joe Biden, the object does not appear to have been objectivity.

“Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty in defining move of presidency,” the Post proclaimed on Twitter.

“Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty and favoring individuals over businesses,” the headline on the Post’s website proclaimed.

Not to be outdone on the positivity scale, the story then noted that the stimulus “represents one of the most generous expansions of aid to the poor in recent history, while also showering thousands or, in some cases, tens of thousands of dollars on Americans families navigating the coronavirus pandemic.”

The gushing brought forth a gusher of criticism on Twitter, with — as noted by The Daily Wire — both sides of the political aisle rebuking the post for its cheerleading.

The Biden stimulus plan was revised to address concerns of Senate Democrats so that the $1,400 checks that are a core part of its funding will go to fewer Americans than checks issued by the Trump administration.

When the tax overhaul supported by former President Donald Trump cleared Congress in 2017, The Post managed to restrain itself, with a headline that read, “Sweeping tax overhaul clears Congress.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
