Propaganda? Washington Post Says Biden Stimulus 'Showers Money on Americans, Sharply Cutting Poverty'

When The Washington Post wrote about the Democratic coronavirus stimulus plan supported by President Joe Biden, the object does not appear to have been objectivity.

“Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty in defining move of presidency,” the Post proclaimed on Twitter.

Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty in defining move of presidency https://t.co/MrzjVkZBEd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 6, 2021

“Biden stimulus showers money on Americans, sharply cutting poverty and favoring individuals over businesses,” the headline on the Post’s website proclaimed.

Not to be outdone on the positivity scale, the story then noted that the stimulus “represents one of the most generous expansions of aid to the poor in recent history, while also showering thousands or, in some cases, tens of thousands of dollars on Americans families navigating the coronavirus pandemic.”

The gushing brought forth a gusher of criticism on Twitter, with — as noted by The Daily Wire — both sides of the political aisle rebuking the post for its cheerleading.

The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos and it shows.

This aint a shower. It’s a tiny drop in the bucket. https://t.co/FFJlnmTsNV — Left Voice (@left_voice) March 7, 2021

Joseph Goebbles would be proud of this one 👇🏼 https://t.co/qVUL3KfVR5 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) March 7, 2021

this is worthy of a “state sponsored media” tag like @redfishstream tbh — abdul 🐈‍⬛ (@Advil) March 7, 2021

Creepy headline worthy of North Korea. Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post letting us know all is well— keep taking your Soma, watching Netflix, and ordering from Amazon, because Biden is “showering” us with money! https://t.co/24HJasXw0e — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) March 7, 2021

Are they serious? I spent part of my youth in an impoverished home. A one-time $1,400 payment doesn’t “sharply cut poverty”. It’s a band-aid on a deep cut gushing blood. It improves a man in poverty…for now. Then it’s right back to diving in the couch cushions for quarters. https://t.co/b4gQJCPJyA — Tom Franklin (@TomFranklinSTL) March 7, 2021

As my friend @APompliano wisely observed, by this logic, after the previous +$4-trillion spent, the wealth gap in America would be closing, not expanding. This bill destroys the dollar, expands the wealth gap, and fails to provide the most essential stimulus checks-paychecks. https://t.co/jw9guWYVfA — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) March 7, 2021

Seems unbiased to me. Maybe they’ll even start hammering him with tough questions like “what’s your favorite color?”. https://t.co/Pb6MP708hX — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) March 7, 2021

The Washington Post’s bias is very clear. 1. President Trump vs 2. Former Vice Pres Biden giving out stimmy cheques pic.twitter.com/xwT7S64Ri5 — 𝙛𝙪𝙧𝙪 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙎𝙀 (@CHASETRDR) March 7, 2021

North Korea is asking you to tone it down a bit. https://t.co/MeOk6ZI6qW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2021

The Biden stimulus plan was revised to address concerns of Senate Democrats so that the $1,400 checks that are a core part of its funding will go to fewer Americans than checks issued by the Trump administration.

When the tax overhaul supported by former President Donald Trump cleared Congress in 2017, The Post managed to restrain itself, with a headline that read, “Sweeping tax overhaul clears Congress.”

