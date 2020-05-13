If the possibility of granting massive surveillance powers to the government isn’t frightening enough, the proposed COVID–19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone Act also comes with an equally as ominous number: H.R. 6666.

The number is eerily similar to one from biblical prophecy. “This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666,” the Bible says in Revelation 13:18.

Christians interpret the number from the apocalyptic Scripture as a symbol for the devil or the Antichrist, who will usher in the end times.

With the world facing a global pandemic, giant Asian murder hornets, plagues of locusts, massive fires in Australia and so on, the faithful are understandably already vigilant.

If it were just the bill’s number, however, it would be easy to overlook, but the U.S. House of Representatives proposed TRACE Act would allot $100 billion to “conduct diagnostic testing for COVID–19, to trace and monitor the contacts of infected individuals, and to support the quarantine of such.”

TRENDING: Rural Mayor and Sheriff Tell Michigan Governor To Take a Hike, Shut Whitmer Down with Orders of Their Own

There aren’t many specifics as to how the government would accurately “trace and monitor” American citizens but, as the saying goes, “the devil is in the details,” which are notably absent.

Considering that Rep. Bobby Rush’s bill would provide funds to “hire, train, compensate, and pay the expenses” of entities charged with the aforementioned activities, the pieces come together into a “1984” existence where government representatives monitor private citizens’ every move.

In fact, the Illinois Democrat said in a statement on his own website that the TRACE Act includes resources for “door-to-door outreach.”

There is also a provision which states that individuals conducting testing should be hired from the community, meaning neighbors potentially would monitor neighbors, particularly in “hot spots” and “medically underserved communities.”

Are you concerned about the implications of this bill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1780 Votes) 1% (19 Votes)

Furthermore, for anyone who tests positive, the newly minted government employees would have the power to trace anyone who came in contact with the individual, exponentially expanding the number of people under surveillance at any given time.

Those who test positive would also be confined to their homes or treated in one of the “mobile units” the bill would fund.

These facts amount to widespread government surveillance. It’s not a wild conspiracy theory, just a simple description of what the TRACE Act seeks to implement.

This is problematic for many, as providing already out of control governments with an excuse and the means to track private citizens makes folks rightfully wary.

“Three weeks ago, I told you the virus pandemic would be used to track people in America,” Emerald Robinson at Newsmax tweeted.

RELATED: Pelosi Slips, Admits No Amount of Gov't Spending Would Satisfy Dems

“And here we are: H.R.6666 COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act.”

Three weeks ago, I told you the virus pandemic would be used to track people in America. And here we are: H.R.6666 COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act https://t.co/QpGyC5vxDL — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) May 10, 2020

“Democrats just released HR 6666, also known as ‘The Trace Act.’ The bill would provide $100 BILLION to institute contact tracing protocols throughout the country,” Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA shared.

“This is the future Democrats want,” he added. “This is a totalitarian power grab from the left. They must be stopped!”

Democrats just released HR 6666, also known as “The Trace Act” The bill would provide $100 BILLION to institute contact tracing protocols throughout the country This is the future Democrats want This is a totalitarian power grab from the left They must be stopped! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 10, 2020

“So, seriously, the Democrats named their 666 Mark of the Beast Book of Revelations tracer bill H.R. 6666 ?” one Twitter user wrote. “When I first read this I laughed, thinking it was a sick joke.”

“No. I was wrong. They’re serious.”

So, seriously, the Democrats named their 666 Mark of the Beast Book of Revelations tracer bill H.R. 6666 ?

When I first read this I laughed, thinking it was a sick joke

No. I was wrong. They’re serious — Donald Russo (@donaldrusso994) May 10, 2020

The second half of the bill does give assurances that the TRACE Act does not “supersede any Federal privacy or confidentiality requirement,” but judging from the way that politicians have violated citizens’ First Amendment rights to assemble and practice their religion in the name of preventing coronavirus infections, those words ring hollow.

While it is likely that H.R. 6666 is coincidental, it is curious how a bill that is very short on words is simultaneously broad enough to usher in massive government surveillance.

Some might say it’s diabolical.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.