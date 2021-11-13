The floundering prosecutors who are attempting to send 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to prison for the rest of his life in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have essentially admitted their case is thin and they don’t think they can win it.

The state’s case is so thin that Assistant District Attorney James Kraus admitted that any “reasonable” person might have difficulty convicting Rittenhouse on the most serious of numerous charges he faces following the events of August 2020.

Those are charges that Rittenhouse is guilty of first-degree reckless intentional homicide in the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum last year.

Another charge is that the teen should be convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Anthony Huber. That charge carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Rittenhouse also faces a charge of first-degree attempted intentional homicide for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, who had a gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot in the arm.

The Daily Mail reported: “Prosecutors at the Kenosha shooter trial have admitted that ‘a reasonable jury or juror’ could acquit Kyle Rittenhouse on the most serious charges that he faces.”

“Assistant District Attorney James Kraus made the extraordinary admission as he pressed for ‘a multitude of lesser charges’ to be put before the jury when they are sent out to deliberate Monday,” the report added.

The surrender is a signal that Kraus and Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor, didn’t prove that Rittenhouse set out to kill anyone on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. The state asked for second-degree charges to be considered against Rittenhouse with regard to the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber.

Judge Bruce Schroeder agreed to allow the jury to consider those charges.

But the real story here is how weak the state’s case was to begin with. Not only does evidence presented fail to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse intentionally killed anyone, Binger arguably disregarded Rittenhouse’s constitutional rights not to implicate himself when he commented in front of the jury about the defendant’s silence.

Let’s rewind and look at some of the lowlights of this trial throughout the last two weeks:

WARNING: Some of the videos below contain language that some viewers might find offensive.

Judge Scolding The Prosecution In The Rittenhouse Case “The problem is this is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the Defendant’s silence.” “You are right on the borderline, you may be over. It better stop.” pic.twitter.com/OVK9eYOSSm — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 10, 2021

Prosecutor: “So your interpretation of what [Rosenbaum] was trying to do… is complete guesswork.” @RichieMcGinniss: “Well, he said ‘fuck you’ and then he reached for the weapon.” pic.twitter.com/NK6Sbfh8vy — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) November 4, 2021

Eyewitness testifies that Rosenbaum told him and Rittenhouse, “if I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f-cking kill you” pic.twitter.com/Z8uOkWoZRW — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 4, 2021

WISCONSIN—Rittenhouse trial: Defense: “With your arms up in the air, he never fired?” Gaige Grosskreutz: “Correct.” Defense: “It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your gun…pointed at him that he fired?” Grosskreutz: “Correct”.#KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/BIU5K1aV6V — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) November 8, 2021

The prosecutor points out that Rittenhouse, who claims he was there to provide medical assistance, didn’t offer help to any of the people he had just shot — even when one of his victims was yelling for help pic.twitter.com/9LtpEkbvM6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2021

‘Don’t get brazen with me,’ Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder yelled at prosecutor Thomas Binger, with the jury out of the room. Schroeder accused Binger of trying to introduce testimony that he had earlier ruled would not be allowed https://t.co/3bo4MN5oCM pic.twitter.com/GtJaNwGMOD — Reuters (@Reuters) November 11, 2021

“I don’t know what you’re up to.” Judge Schroeder reprimands lead prosecutor Thomas Binger amid cross examination of Kyle Rittenhouse. https://t.co/g1JuT1l72o pic.twitter.com/kk0uEmRHhS — ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2021

WATCH: Judge Schroeder asks why ADA Binger is making a face. pic.twitter.com/fOwAqFDUS4 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 11, 2021

The prosecutor says Hernandez’s footage is “very slanted against the people who are rioting.” Binger: “You characterize them as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, rioters.” Hernandez: “Because they were rioting in the footage, yes.” pic.twitter.com/UqlaqXPu9c — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 11, 2021

The jury will begin deliberating on Monday, and with two new charges to mull over. Whether they accept Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument remains to be seen. Jurors just might decide that allowing the teen to go home is too risky for their safety, or that punishing him might prevent further violence in Kenosha and other cities.

In any event, the state’s case was always weak. With that in mind, Binger and Kraus acted in bad faith from the moment this trial started.

