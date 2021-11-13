Share
Commentary

Prosecution Makes Explosive Admission: A 'Reasonable Jury' Could Acquit Rittenhouse of First-Degree Murder

 By Kipp Jones  November 13, 2021 at 10:26am
The floundering prosecutors who are attempting to send 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to prison for the rest of his life in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have essentially admitted their case is thin and they don’t think they can win it.

The state’s case is so thin that Assistant District Attorney James Kraus admitted that any “reasonable” person might have difficulty convicting Rittenhouse on the most serious of numerous charges he faces following the events of August 2020.

Those are charges that Rittenhouse is guilty of first-degree reckless intentional homicide in the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum last year.

Another charge is that the teen should be convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Anthony Huber. That charge carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Rittenhouse also faces a charge of first-degree attempted intentional homicide for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, who had a gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot in the arm.

Judge Makes Huge Announcement in Rittenhouse Trial: The Jury Members Were Filmed

The Daily Mail reported: “Prosecutors at the Kenosha shooter trial have admitted that ‘a reasonable jury or juror’ could acquit Kyle Rittenhouse on the most serious charges that he faces.”

“Assistant District Attorney James Kraus made the extraordinary admission as he pressed for ‘a multitude of lesser charges’ to be put before the jury when they are sent out to deliberate Monday,” the report added.

The surrender is a signal that Kraus and Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor, didn’t prove that Rittenhouse set out to kill anyone on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. The state asked for second-degree charges to be considered against Rittenhouse with regard to the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber.

Judge Bruce Schroeder agreed to allow the jury to consider those charges.

Do you think the jury will find Rittenhouse guilty?

But the real story here is how weak the state’s case was to begin with. Not only does evidence presented fail to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse intentionally killed anyone, Binger arguably disregarded Rittenhouse’s constitutional rights not to implicate himself when he commented in front of the jury about the defendant’s silence.

Let’s rewind and look at some of the lowlights of this trial throughout the last two weeks:

WARNING: Some of the videos below contain language that some viewers might find offensive.

 

Defense Lawyers Present New Theory That Completely Ruins Prosecution's Claim Rittenhouse Was Aiming Gun

The jury will begin deliberating on Monday, and with two new charges to mull over. Whether they accept Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument remains to be seen. Jurors just might decide that allowing the teen to go home is too risky for their safety, or that punishing him might prevent further violence in Kenosha and other cities.

In any event, the state’s case was always weak. With that in mind, Binger and Kraus acted in bad faith from the moment this trial started.

Truth and Accuracy

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Conversation

