Prosecutor Allegedly in a Relationship with DA Fani Willis Torched After Giving 'Inadequate' Info on Drug Use, Documents Show

A Georgia prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s election interference trial has been slammed by a lawyer in his divorce case for answers provided about his drug and alcohol use.

Prosecutor Nathan Wade has been alleged to be in a relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who in August announced 11 criminal charges against Trump related to his challenge of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Wade is also in the middle of a divorce from Joycelyn Wade. He filed for divorce on Nov. 2, 2021, the day after Willis hired him as special prosecutor in the Trump case.

His wife’s lawyers argued in papers from February 2023 made public this week that information Wade gave was “so woefully inadequate so as to be useless,” according to Fox News.

Joycelyn Wade asked Nathan Wade to provide information about his drinking habits, including which brands he drank and if he drove after drinking.

“Red wine once a week at home with dinner,” was the reply, according to the court documents.

In response to a question on drug use, the reply was “no illegal drug use ever,” which led her lawyers to say Nathan Wade failed “to address any legal or prescription drug use at all.”

Joycelyn Wade tried to get information about Nathan Wade’s income as well, but received nothing, the court papers said.

Wade “has knowingly obfuscated this civil litigation to his own ends,” the lawyers said. “Furthermore, while earning such substantial sums, [Mr. Wade] has provided nearly nothing to [Mrs. Wade] for her support and survival as her own bank account is often in overdraft.”

Do you believe Trump is being persecuted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1536 Votes) No: 1% (18 Votes)

Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson ruled Monday that Joycelyn Wade has the right to investigate whether Nathan Wade had an affair.

Joycelyn Wade’s lawyer, however, told the judge, “I want to know how [Mr. Wade] has been spending his money. I have reason to believe he is spending it on another woman and that’s my client’s money.”

Documents made public indicate that Nathan Wade paid for Willis to fly with him on two trips — one trip to Miami in October 2022 and another to San Francisco in April 2023, according to Newsweek.

This month, Michael Roman, one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, filed a motion to have the courts reveal the full extent of the Willis and Wade relationship. He is also seeking to have both of them removed from the case.

Roman’s filing does not provide any direct evidence of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade, instead citing “sources with knowledge” on the issue.

“Admittedly, this is a bold allegation considering it is directed to one of the most powerful people in the State of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney,” Roman’s attorney said in the motion.

“Nevertheless, the district attorney’s fame and power do not change the fact that she decided to appoint as the special prosecutor a person with whom she had a personal relationship and who is now leading the day-to-day prosecution of this case.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a criminal misconduct complaint against Willis and Wade, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr. Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather… pic.twitter.com/kI2wnfehDn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 10, 2024

“I can say with 100 percent confidence that this issue is going to get this case off track,” Clark Cunningham, a Georgia State University College of Law professor said, according to WXIA-TV.

“It already has. … Even if the motion to disqualify isn’t granted, there’s a very, very good chance that it’s going to be appealed. And the appeal is going to slow it up,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.