A district attorney who has been investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged election interference signaled in a letter Thursday that she might be prepared to criminally charge the country’s 45th commander in chief.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, sent a letter Thursday to judges in her county that asked them to clear their calendars for the first two weeks of August.

She also said that most of her staffers will be working from home during that time.

In the letter, which was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis laid out modified schedules for staffers.

“This remote work will reduce the number of Fulton County District Attorney’s office staff in the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center by approximately 70%,” she wrote.

The far-left district attorney added:

“I respectfully request that judges not schedule trials and in person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14. If judges schedule in person hearings during the post-conference days when my office will be working partially remote, senior leadership will handle those proceedings.

Any hearings conducted remotely will be handled by the regularly assigned staff. Should a Superior Court Judge choose to continue with in person proceedings during this time, please be advised that my office will be present and prepared to proceed.”

Willis did not declare why she had requested open schedules nor did she mention Trump by name.

Will Trump be indicted by either of these grand juries? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 35% (677 Votes) No: 65% (1273 Votes)

The Washington Post reported Willis had previously asked for “heightened security and preparedness” between the dates of July 11 and Sept. 1.

She stated her decision on a potential Trump indictment could “provoke a significant public reaction.”

As she signaled an indictment might come down during the summer, Willis said the decision could even lead to “violence.”

“We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will engage the safety [of] our community,” Willis said.

She added, “As leaders, it is incumbent for us to prepare.”

The statements were viewed by many as an indication that she is prepared to file criminal charges.

Willis convened a grand jury to investigate Trump for what was alleged to have been election interference after he challenged Georgia’s handling of the 2020 election.

Her office forced testimony from high-profile Trump allies such as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Trump has denied he did anything wrong.

A possible case against Trump in Georgia took an odd turn earlier this year when grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs went on a media tour and appeared excited about seeing Trump in a courtroom.

Writing for the far-left U.K. outlet The Independent, John Bowden questioned whether Kohrs had “blown the case” that Willis was trying to put together against Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.