Prosecutor Calls Kenosha Rioters 'Crowd Full of Heroes' Who Tried to Stop 'Active Shooter' Rittenhouse

Rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August of 2020 destroyed the city’s downtown area.

Businesses were vandalized, innocent bystanders were victimized and large portions of the city went up in flames.

And yet, the lead prosecutor in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse — Thomas Binger — would like the world to believe that the criminals causing all of the mayhem that day were actually a crowd “full of heroes.”

Rittenhouse is currently facing homicide and other charges related to the shooting of three men, two of them fatally, during the Kenosha riots.

Binger describes the mob in Kenosha that was burning the city as a “crowd full of heroes” who tried to stop an “active shooter” in Kyle Rittenhouse. Absolute insanity pic.twitter.com/w3VvusUaRP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 15, 2021

During the prosecution’s closing arguments, Binger framed Rittenhouse as an “active shooter” and claimed the rioters present that day, including the three men who attempted to assault and possibly murder Rittenhouse, were acting like heroes.

“And every day we read about heroes that stop active shooters. That’s what was going on here. And that crowd was right. And that crowd was full of heroes,” Binger said.

Really? Full of heroes? Are the rioters and looters responsible for roughly $50 million in damages heroes?

BINGER on Antifa/BLM rioters: “That crowd was full of heroes” The crowd: pic.twitter.com/27kAnzQllz — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) November 15, 2021

According to a Kenosha News report from September 2020, Kenosha County Board Supervisor Terry Rose dubbed the riots “the biggest crisis in the history of Kenosha County.” An estimated $50 million in damage to buildings and businesses was caused by looters and rioters — or by a crowd of heroes, if you happen to share Binger’s perspective.

This destruction touched roughly 100 businesses, with at least 40 of those going “out-of-business for good,” the Kenosha News reported.

That “crowd full of heroes” was the same crowd I saw just moments before attacking the very courthouse this trial is taking place at, along with attacking the police and National Guardsmen. https://t.co/iqPpc8L1Df — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

“That ‘crowd full of heroes’ was the same crowd I saw just moments before attacking the very courthouse this trial is taking place at, along with attacking the police and National Guardsmen,” U.S. Marine and Townhall writer Julio Rosas pointed out on Twitter.

The rioters Rosas saw that night clearly weren’t heroes. How about the members of the crowd that brutally assaulted an elderly man?

This is what happens when a crowd “full of heroes” catches you and you don’t have a gun. pic.twitter.com/MYiPoMXAmO — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) November 15, 2021

In much the same way Rittenhouse had, 71-year-old Robert Cobb grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to put out fires in Kenosha. This occurred on Aug. 24, the day before the Rittenhouse shooting.

At one point, Cobb attempted to fend off rioters, spraying them in the face with the extinguisher. They responded by smashing him in the head with concrete.

Cobb was left lying in a pool of his own blood with his jaw broken, bleeding from an open wound on his head that later need stitches.

It doesn’t look like there were any heroes in this instance either. How about the three men shot by Rittenhouse? Were they heroes? Let’s examine the facts.

According to multiple court reports and witnesses, the first of the three men, Joseph Rosenbaum, chased down Rittenhouse and lunged for the teenager’s gun moments before being shot and killed.

Were the Kenosha rioters acting like heroes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (501 Votes)

Rittenhouse alleged Rosenbaum previously threatened to kill him, reportedly saying “I’m going to cut your (expletive) hearts out and kill you,” The Associated Press reported.

Another witness present at the Kenosha riots, JoAnn Fiedler, said Rosenbaum threatened to kill her as well.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

And shouting racist rants…oak_tree_upheaval on Twitter: “rosenbaum threatened a 50 year old woman, saying he would cut her heart out that she was a N “judge.. pardon me while i drop this nbomb” lol pic.twitter.com/JPIQnyHXim” / Twitter — SandraKathleen (@SandraKathleen4) November 11, 2021

According to the website Wisconsin Right Now, Rosenbaum, 36, had a criminal record that included convictions in 2002 in New Mexico for sexually abusing children. At the time of the shooting, he had open cases in Wisconsin for battery, disorderly conduct and jumping bail, according to Wisconsin Right Now.

Still think he’s a hero?

The other two men shot by Rittenhouse posed a clear danger to the teenager’s life. During the trial, it was revealed that Anthony Huber, who also had a criminal record, according to the left-leaning website Snopes, had assaulted Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived the shooting, had advanced on Rittenhouse, pointing a gun at him, before being shot. Grosskreutz also has a misdemeanor weapons conviction on his record, according to Wisconsin Right Now.

Don’t let Mr. Binger fool you. None of these people are heroes. In fact, many of them were quite the opposite.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.