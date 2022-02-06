The parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley still show poor judgment, even while facing a judge.

Husband and wife James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested for involuntary manslaughter for their role in the Nov. 30 shootings in Michigan. Four students died; seven were wounded.

Now, as they are reunited during court appearances, the incarcerated couple have been signaling each other by mouthing words and making covert gestures.

Fox 2 Detroit reported Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Markeisha Washington submitted a court filing to put an end to the behaviors.

The prosecutor’s office released a statement: “Mr. & Mrs. Crumbley’s conduct in court makes a mockery of the crimes they are accused of committing … The courtroom is not a place for blowing kisses and sending secret signals. This is a time for families to pursue justice.”

The Crumbleys demonstrated bizarre and questionable choices throughout these horrific events. James Crumbley allegedly bought his 15-year-old son an early Christmas present on Black Friday, November 26.

The gift was 9mm Sig Sauer pistol. They stored the weapon in an unlocked bedroom drawer.

The shootings occurred four days later.

According to the Daily Mail, the school summoned the Crumbleys earlier that same day to review Ethan Crumbley’s strange behavior, which included making a creepy drawing of a gun, bullet and victim.

The school wanted them to take Ethan home with them. They refused. They didn’t disclose their boy had access to a gun. The parents took no action to help their son, or to protect others.

The consequences were deadly.

Ethan Crumbley was arrested on multiple charges, including four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism causing death. Attention then turned to what role James and Jennifer Crumbley’s negligence played in the mass murder.

The Crumbleys made another poor choice. They skipped a scheduled arraignment and went on the run, preparing to flee the state.

They were finally arrested on Dec. 4 after an extensive manhunt. Both are now facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

According to officials, the couple showed no remorse.

Their inappropriate communications during court proceedings seem more like the actions of two teenagers in after-school detention, as opposed to a pair of bad parents implicated in a nightmarish crime.

The cutesy flirtations broadcasted callous disregard for the victims and the families and disrespect for the justice system.

The prosecutors are right to call out this behavior. This isn’t the Breakfast Club. This is real life, with real consequences.

