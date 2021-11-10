Share
News

Prosecutorial Misconduct: Rittenhouse Could Walk After Prosecution Grossly Mishandles Questioning

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 10, 2021 at 1:52pm
Share

Judge Bruce Schroeder has said he will consider a request by the defense for a mistrial with prejudice in the case of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting over alleged “prosecutorial misconduct.”

The request came following a return to trial after Wednesday’s lunch break following a volatile morning session that included Rittenhouse testifying and the judge shouting at the prosecution.

The specific reason for the mistrial request referred to the defense accusing the prosecution of violating Rittenhouse’s rights “by mentioning his silence in the wake of the 25 August 2020 shootings and by referencing a video that was previously deemed inadmissible.”

The now-18-year-old Rittenhouse faces charges in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third individual during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse has claimed the shootings were in self-defense.

Trending:
Rittenhouse Judge Blasts Prosecution, Says They Made 'Grave Constitutional Violation'

If the judge rules the case a mistrial with prejudice, Rittenhouse could walk free following what some have considered dirty tactics by the prosecution.

Judge Bruce Schroeder blasted the prosecution on Wednesday morning, telling Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger he needed to “account” for his constitutional violation in the case.



Binger accused Rittenhouse of taking a “side” during the trial but remaining silent after the incident last year.

Should the judge declare a mistrial?

“And after all of that now you are telling us your side of the story,” Binger said. “Correct?”

An objection was made and the jury was dismissed following the outburst.

Mark Richards, the lead attorney for Rittenhouse, objected to Binger’s treatment of his client’s silence.

“He’s commenting on my client’s right to remain silent,” Richards said.

“You need to account for this,” Schroeder told Binger.

Related:
Woman Stabbed to Death After Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Rejected

After Binger’s reply, the judge added, “This is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant’s silence.”

“You are right on the borderline. And you may be over. But it better stop. … This is not permitted,” Schroeder added.

This is a breaking story. Updates may be added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Report: Border Patrol Arrests Afghans, Syrians and Other 'Significant Interest Migrants' Crossing Southern Border Into Texas
Watch: Trump Delivers Special Veterans Day Message to Servicemen and Women
GOP Senator Rips Biden Over Rittenhouse Comment, Says Dems Continue to Revert to Name-Calling
Prosecutorial Misconduct: Rittenhouse Could Walk After Prosecution Grossly Mishandles Questioning
Rittenhouse Judge Blasts Prosecution, Says They Made 'Grave Constitutional Violation'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.