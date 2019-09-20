SECTIONS
Prosecutors Allege Major Democrat Donor Ed Buck Had at Least 10 Victims

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published September 20, 2019 at 2:48pm
Court documents filed this week revealed that at least ten men were victimized by prevalent Democratic donor Ed Buck’s alleged predatory behavior.

Uncharged with the overdose deaths of two men in his West Hollywood home this past year and a half, USA Today reported, Buck was arrested Tuesday after a third man experienced a near-fatal methamphetamine overdose on the property last week.

According to the outlet, the former Los Angeles City Council candidate and “well-known political activist in LGBTQ circles” has been charged with multiple felonies by the state of California including “battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.”

Buck was also charged in federal court with distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death.

State and federal prosecutors indicate in their court filings that the former activist had a set modus operandi that consisted of luring homeless young black men to his West Hollywood home with promises of money, sex and intravenous drugs.

The U.S. attorney for the district termed him a “serious threat to public safety,” while Los Angeles county prosecutors referred to him as “a violent, dangerous sexual predator.”

“From his home, in a position of power, Buck manipulates his victims into participating in his sexual fetishes,” they reportedly wrote.

Open Secrets political donation database reveals Buck also gave thousands upon thousands to a laundry list of progressive political action committees and Democratic candidates.

That list includes such figures as President Barack Obama, two-time presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

Buck is not the only prominent Democratic donor to be implicated in stomach-churning sexual crimes this year.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide while imprisoned for sex crimes in August, was a well-known political donor, having given more than $130,000 in political contributions, primarily to Democrats, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to another Open Secrets report.

Fellow Democratic donor and co-founder of the LGBT Human Rights Campaign Terry Bean was also re-indicted earlier this year on two charges of sodomy and one charge of sexual abuse of a minor. According to The Oregonian, it was revealed in September that Bean’s lawyer and the accuser’s lawyer had been colluding to bribe the victim to remain silent.

Buck stands to do a maximum of five years and eight months in prison if convicted at the state level, but should he be convicted in federal court, he faces 20 years to life in imprisonment without the opportunity for parole, USA Today reported.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor of opinion since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







