An Arizona rancher who faced charges of murdering an illegal immigrant won’t be convicted.

Santa Cruz County prosecutors are opting against trying George Alan Kelly a second time after his first murder trial ended in a mistrial, according to KOLD-TV.

A jury of eight voted against convicting Kelly last week by a 7-1 margin.

The lack of a unanimous verdict meant the trial could’ve been brought again by prosecutors, but they’re choosing not to further litigate the case.

#BREAKING Case against George Alan Kelly is dismissed—The state will not retry the case against the 75-year-old Arizona rancher. Producer on the ground says, “A very full courtroom today drawing people from both the defense and Cuen-Buitimea. Santa Cruz County Office does not… pic.twitter.com/owNDYOhufp — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 29, 2024

Prosecutors disclosed their intent to dismiss the case against Kelly in a Monday hearing.

BREAKING: Prosecutors have moved to drop charges against George Alan Kelly, there will be no retrial @KVOA — Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) April 29, 2024

Is this the right decision by the prosecutors? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (197 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Kelly was accused of killing Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, around Nogales on Jan. 30, 2023.

Prosecutors alleged that Kelly fired nine shots from an AK-47 rifle at a group of illegal immigrants who had crossed the U.S-Mexico border illegally.

In his defense, Kelly asserted that he merely fired warning shots, as opposed to intentionally shooting at anyone.

Kelly described seeing groups of individuals armed with rifles and backpacks at his southern Arizona property before firing warning shots, according to Court TV.

The defendant later found the body of Cuen-Buitimea against a mesquite tree one hundred yards away from his house hours later.

Cuen-Buitimea was later identified as a repeat deportee who had been previously convicted of illegally entering the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The 75-year old rancher described his legal ordeal as a “nightmare” that had come to an end upon leaving the Santa Cruz County courthouse.

“The nightmare is over… God will look after me…” Alan Kelly briefly addresses cameras outside the Santa Cruz County courthouse in Nogales after prosecutors decide not to retry the case against him: pic.twitter.com/W9jef9hfvo — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 29, 2024

Kelly earlier refused a plea deal prosecutors offered that would’ve seen the senior citizen plead guilty to negligent homicide.

A consultant for Kelly’s legal team asserted that Santa Cruz County’s efforts to prosecute the rancher cost taxpayers more than $1 million, according to Fox News.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.