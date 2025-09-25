Prosecutors Preparing to Indict James Comey: Report

Federal prosecutors are seeking to indict former FBI Director James Comey over allegations that he lied to Congress, according to new reports.

The Justice Department is seeking to have Comey indicted as soon as Thursday, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

The focus on the indictment would be Comey’s 2020 testimony before a Congressional committee investigating the FBI’s role in the discredited allegations the 2016 Trump campaign had links to Russia. The statute of limitations on charges against Comey in connection with that testimony runs out on Tuesday.

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller DEMANDS the DOJ bring accountability to Deep State actors – James Comey’s indictment is IMMINENT. “There are SO MANY people. Comey, Clapper, Brennan…all across the government, under previous administrations who have worked tirelessly to dismantle… pic.twitter.com/HLGsdd9zpD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

On Saturday, President Donald Trump called for action against Comey and others.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,'” Trump continued, referring to Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Leticia James.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT.”

MSNBC reporter Ken Dilanian said the indictment is coming over the objections of some within the Justice Department.

“Former FBI Director James Comey, for years the target of President Trump’s ire, is expected to be indicted in the coming days in the Eastern District of Virginia, where a prosecutor who opposed bringing the case was recently fired, three sources familiar with the matter told MSNBC,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment — if it goes forward –will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020 about whether he authorized a leak of information. The five year statute of limitations on that charge would lapse on Tuesday.”

Former FBI Director James Comey, for years the target of President Trump’s ire, is expected to be indicted in the coming days in the Eastern District of Virginia, where a prosecutor who opposed bringing the case was recently fired, three sources familiar with the matter told… — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) September 24, 2025

In December 2020, at the end of the first Trump administration, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas wrote to the Justice Department saying that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had admitted approving a leak to the media about the investigation, according to CNBC.

Cruz wrote that despite McCabe’s claim, Comey knew about the decision. Comey denied any knowledge of the action.

Oh, James Comey — the sanctimonious tall boy who weaponized the FBI against democracy. Oh, James Comey — whom leaked memos like a sieve, and fumbled the Clinton probe into a partisan circus. Oh James Comey — your indictment is imminent for lying to Congress. Enjoy the… pic.twitter.com/mkipfVzVFG — Conservative Ox 🐂 (@ConservativeOx) September 24, 2025

“Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe’s statements are irreconcilably contradictory,” Cruz wrote. “Mr. McCabe says that he told Mr. Comey of the leak and that Mr. Comey approved — effectively authorizing the leak after the fact. Mr. Comey, on the other hand, has said that he neither authorized the leak nor knew of Mr. McCabe’s involvement.”

“One of them is lying under oath — a federal crime.”

