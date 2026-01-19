Share
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand guard at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 8, 2026.
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand guard at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 8, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

'Protecting Child Rapists and Killers': ICE Lists Off Illegals They've Caught as Liberal Protests Rage On

 By Jack Davis  January 19, 2026 at 4:00am
They killed. They raped. They abused children. And they were all strolling about Minnesota until U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement showed up.

Last week, as Democratic politicians in Minnesota tried to advance the tale of an ICE agent wantonly murdering Renee Good, an ICE news release listed some of the criminal illegal aliens detained by ICE “despite the efforts of rioters and sanctuary politicians to protect them.”

There was Sriudorn Phaivan of Laos, who was supposed to be deported in 2018. His convictions: “strongarm sodomy of a boy, strongarm sodomy of a girl, another aggravated sex offense, nine counts of larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of fraud, vehicle theft, two counts of drug possession, obstructing justice, possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property, burglary and check forgery.”

Laos native Tou Vang had his order of removal dating from 2006. He has convictions for sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under the age of 13 and procuring a child for prostitution.

Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed of Somalia had his deportation order signed in 2022, but was still here to be detained by ICE. His convictions included two counts of negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of DUI, larceny, and damage to property.

“Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said.

“Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans. ICE’s arrests prevent recidivism and make communities safer, but it feels like local politicians want to ignore that part and drum up discontent rather than protect their own constituents,” he added.

The release noted that while ICE detains criminal illegal immigrants, “violent rioters and agitators are actively trying to protect these vicious criminals by interfering and obstructing ICE operations.”

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are encouraging this behavior with their rhetoric of lawlessness, while their sanctuary policies continue to ensure that the worst of the worst criminal illegal alien offenders flock to their state in a vain attempt to escape justice,” the release said.

ICE is grabbing multiple members of gangs, another news release added.

“We’ve arrested over 2,500 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota since starting this operation with DHS,” Lyons said.

“We’re picking up the worst of the worst offenders, and as these cases come in, we’re finding that a significant number of the aliens we arrest — in addition to having serious criminal histories in the U.S. and abroad — are part of dangerous gangs that terrorize communities all over the nation,” he said.

Among the gang members arrested was Mong Cheng of Thailand, who belongs to the Oriental Boys gang. His convictions included two counts of homicide, assault, vehicle theft, two counts of property damage, three counts of stolen property, and possession of narcotics equipment.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
