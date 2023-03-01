Protester Attempts to Disrupt House China Hearing, But Republican Notices 1 Big Issue with His Sign

Activists from the left-wing antiwar group Code Pink disrupted the first hearing of the House China Committee on Tuesday evening.

In the video below, the first protester, a woman, is seen carrying a sign that reads, “China is not our enemy.” She wore a pink T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “Money for the poor not for war.”

As she bellowed out her message, she was quickly ushered out of the hearing room by security guards.

The second was a man whose sign read, “Stop Asian hate.”

He didn’t realize he was holding his sign upside-down until Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher was kind enough to shout it out.

Here’s the second protester. After he was ejected, Gallagher said somebody should have told him his sign was upside down. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y99YJWgKuI — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 1, 2023

As the man was being led out by security guards, he uprighted his sign.

Code Pink describes itself as “a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.”

It’s hard to see how any U.S. citizen would oppose the idea of a bipartisan committee of lawmakers investigating China’s increasingly aggressive actions against America.







Gallagher, who laughed at the protester with the upside-down sign, was quite serious about just how important the committee’s work is.

“We may call this ‘strategic competition,’ but it’s not a polite tennis match,” the Wisconsin Republican said as the hearing got underway. “This is an existential struggle for what life will look like in the 21st century, and the most fundamental freedoms are at stake.”

Most U.S. politicians have stood idle as the Chinese Communist Party pursues its goal of world domination and its acts of aggression have become bolder and bolder. It’s long past time for Americans to wake up to the fact that China is our enemy.

“America against America also describes the strategy that Wang and General Secretary Xi have pursued… pitting Americans against Americans” – Chairman Gallagher pic.twitter.com/fgo4bwWmj9 — The Select Committee on the CCP (@committeeonccp) March 1, 2023

For starters, it’s time to question the disproportionate trade relationship that exists between the U.S. and China.

We also need to demand answers on the origins of COVID-19. The pandemic led to the deaths of millions of people and wrecked economies around the world. It’s not enough to let bygones be bygones.

China is also a major source of the fentanyl that has poured over this nation’s open southern border and made drug overdoses the leading cause of death for U.S. citizens between 18 and 45, according to antidrug advocates.

A wake-up call for Americans came when President Joe Biden allowed a Chinese surveillance balloon to float across the entire U.S. mainland, hovering over our most strategic military installations, before shooting it down.

Biden’s nonchalance and his administration’s failure to provide clarity even to members of Congress has only fueled concerns on both sides of the aisle. An uncompromised president might show a little anger over China’s incursions into our airspace.

It is long past time to hold China accountable. Our president, whose family’s foreign influence-peddling business might explain his reluctance to stand up to the CCP, has failed to act, so Congress must.

