Protester Raises Perfect Sign as Kamala Visits Border - You Don't Need to Know Much Spanish to See the Brutal Message Here

Cameron Arcand June 25, 2021 at 4:28pm
A sign skewering Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of the border crisis is going viral thanks to a clever Spanish pun.

Harris visited El Paso, Texas, on Friday months after being appointed President Joe Biden’s “border czar” — but not without backlash from fed-up locals.

Several protesters held up signs that said “Que Mala Hates Mexicans” or “Que Mala Harris for Human Trafficking.”

Translated into English, “que mala” means “how bad,” a scathing and rather humorous indictment of Harris’ leadership.

Former Republican congressional candidate Irene Armendariz-Jackson was holding one of the signs and told Spanish-language news outlet El American her thoughts on Harris’ trip.

“I’m here to say, ‘Kamala, you came a little too late.’ We have had this crisis for years. We need solutions, we don’t need you parading in the Border Patrol station or acting like you care,” Armendariz-Jackson said.

“Americans matter. America matters. God bless you, America,” she added.

WARNING: The following video contains images of graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Harris’ trip to the border has no value this late in the game. It’s nothing but political fodder.

All that we’ll truly get out of the visit is a few photos of her pretending to help.

And while El Paso is a border community, if Harris were actually interested in dealing with the issue she would have visited “the eye of the storm,” as Texas Sen. John Cornyn called it — the Rio Grande Valley, 800 miles southeast of El Paso.

Of course, the increasingly conservative tendencies of that region would no doubt have resulted in much larger protests than the one in the Democratic stronghold of El Paso.

Former President Donald Trump is traveling to the Rio Grande Valley with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott next week. He will be doing a Fox News town hall event on June 30, according to Border Report.

“Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government’s ill-thought-out open border policies,” Abbott said Wednesday in a news release.

“She will fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.

“The Vice President was named Border Czar over 90 days ago, and in that time Texans have had their homes broken into, property damaged, and guns pointed at their heads as cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers profit off the Biden Administration’s reckless open-border policies.”

Harris’ visit is long overdue and a complete embarrassment to the White House, which has been downplaying the illegal migration crisis for months.

The “que mala” pun might seem like trivial name-calling, but the criticism of the vice president for neglecting border communities is well deserved.

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
